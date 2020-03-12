Golf Cart Market Size to Hit USD aaaa by 2025: Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, & Challenges

Global Golf Cart Market industry valued approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Golf cart is a self-propelled automobile which is driven by electric motors or internal combustion engines and particularly designed for golf courses for carrying golfers with their equipment. Rising urbanization & industrialization; hi-tech & smart residential & commercial housing projects; and upsurge in utilization of golf cart vehicles in commercial places such as, hotels, hospitality, tourism industries, and amusement parks are major growth driving factors in the global golf cart market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Garia Inc., Ingersoll Rand plc, JH Global Services, Inc., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Tomberlin, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd., Yamaha Golf Car Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Type:

Electric Golf Cart

Gasoline Golf Cart

Solar Golf Cart

Application:

Golf Courses

Personal Use

Others Commercial Places

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Global Golf Cart Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

