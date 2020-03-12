Ground Resistance Testers Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2028

Market Outlook for Ground Resistance Testers Market:

Ground resistance testers are devices used to test and measure electrical grounding systems. Ground resistance testers are required to diagnose electrical grounding problems, improve system performance and avoid electrical hazards. Proper grounding is required to enable optimum electrical continuity between the Earth and the conducting objects. Ground resistance testers can be used to take many other measurements including, ground bond, Earth leakage, etc. Ground resistance testers are used to check the electrical integrity an instrument. The purpose of the earth grounding is to enable a safe path for the lightning strikes, RFI and EMI signals, dissipation of fault currents, interference and static discharges. The earth grounding is required for the safety of the instruments that are commonly used by the people and therefore the ground resistance testers are used to measure the safety of the instrument.

Urbanization and Industrialization: Major drivers for ground resistance testers market

The increase in industrialization might serve as one of the major drivers for the ground resistance testers. The change in lifestyle has brought a shift in the consumption pattern. The rise in income has brought a shift towards the use of sophisticated services and products, and therefore, provides an opportunity for new sectors to emerge, and thus, there has been an increase in the industrialization. The industrialization is increasing at a high rate in India. As the industrialization increases, the demand for ground resistance testers might increase because the equipment and labor safety is important. Any fluctuation in the current or voltage might cause damage to the equipment and the workers, which might not be economically feasible for the industry and therefore the use of ground resistance testers is required to ensure the safety to the equipment and the workers. The increase in urbanization might also increase the demand for ground resistance testers. As the urbanization increases, there will be an increase in the infrastructure and thus the demand for electrical products and services will increase. Also, the awareness about the hazards due to electrical fluctuations is increasing and thus due to safety concerns the demand for ground resistance testers might increase.

The government regulations for the protection of the employees are increasing and therefore the demand for ground resistance testers might increase. The industries will have to keep a check on the ground resistance, as changes in the ground resistances can affect the equipment and might cause severe damage to the worker and therefore it becomes necessary to use ground resistance testers to ensure the safety of the employee. Therefore, there might be an increase in the market of ground resistance testers.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8261

Global Ground Resistance Testers Market: Segmentation:

The global Ground Resistance Testers market is segmented on the basis of function, display, and end-use-

Ground Resistance Testers market segmentation on the basis of the function:

Current leakage

Earth continuity

Grounding system resistance

Ground bond

Insulation resistance

Ground Resistance Testers market segmentation on the basis of the display:

Analog/Digital display

LED indicator

Global Ground Resistance Testers Market: Key Participants

The key market players are Chauvin Arnoux, Inc., Extech Instruments Corporation, Fluke Corporation, Megger Group Limited, Hioki E.E. Corporation, CATU, Chauvin Arnoux, Inc., Di-Log Test Equipment, Extech Instruments, Kewtech Corporation Ltd, Martindale Electric, Metrel d.d., Amprobe, etc., among the others.

Global Ground Resistance Testers Market: Key Developments

In 2016, Hioki E.E. Corporation has launched an Analog Earth Tester FT3151 that has the feature to display the measurement values to the users that are based on the deflection of the needle. The instrument has redesigned measurement cord reels and auxiliary rods that enables better cleanup and setup efficiency.

In 2014, Hioki E.E. Corporation has launched an Earth Tester FT6031-03. The product has features such as increased resistance to water and dust, so it can be washed when it is dirty and can be used in the dusty environment. It has enhanced operability to the streamline measurement work. The product has a redesigned measurement cord winder that enables cleanup and setup in a speedy manner.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8261

Opportunities for Ground Resistance Testers Market Participants:

The urbanization and industrialization are expected to grow at a rapid rate in the Asia Pacific region and therefore the demand for ground resistance testers might also increase. The increase in electrification might also enable an increase in the ground resistance testers.