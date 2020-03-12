Growth of Wet Pet Food market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Wet Pet Food Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report we mainly researched wet pet food, Wet or canned pet food is significantly higher in moisture than dry or semi-moist food. Canned food is commercially sterile (cooked during canning); other wet foods may not be sterile. A given wet food will often be higher in protein or fat compared to a similar kibble on a dry matter basis (a measure which ignores moisture); given the canned food’s high moisture content, however, a larger amount of canned food must be fed. Grain gluten and other protein gels may be used in wet pet food to create artificial meaty chunks, which look like real meat.

In the last several years, Latin America market of Wet Pet Food developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 4.7%. In 2016, Latin America sales of Wet Pet Food are nearly 123.4 K MT; the actual production is about 114.9 K MT.

The Latin America average price of Wet Pet Food is in the increasing trend, from 3857 USD/MT in 2011 to 4123 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of Latin America economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wet Pet Food includes 80-200g, 200-400g, 400-600g and others (by the container). The proportion of 200-400g in 2016 is about 39.5%, and the proportion of 80-200g in 2016 is about 30.7%.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

80-200g

200-400g

400-600g

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Nestle Purina

Mogiana Alimentos

Colgate-Palmolive

Total Alimentos

Nutriara Alimentos

Heristo

Diamond pet foods

Empresas Iansa

Unicharm

Affinity Petcare

Butcher’s

Nisshin Pet Food

