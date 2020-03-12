Gynecological examination chair is a chair used to seat the patient so as to aid unobstructed detection of gynecological related issues. These chairs have various features such as adjustable backrest, foamy, seamless, and adjustable seat. Advancements in technology and increasing spending on healthcare is favoring the adoption rate of novel products that can provide better assistance for the examiner. The designing efforts such as modifications in the previous products from manually adjustable rests and seats to automatically adjusting heights and inclination through wireless foot-controlled pedals are providing ease for gynecological examination. This new concept and modifications ensures the patient’s convenience and work-effectiveness. The rise in vaginal infections such as vaginitis, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer is expected to favor the growth in gynecological examination chairs market.

Increasing incidence of gynecological diseases supporting market growth:

Increasing incidence of gynecological diseases in women is one of the largest factor fueling global market growth. For instance, in 2015, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in the U.S. was around 20cmillion in women between the age of 14 and 49. Also, rise in number of pregnancy cases worldwide, in turn increases need for gynecological examination chair, which ultimately is expected to positively affect the gynecological examination chairs market in the near future. According to CDC/National Center for Health Statistics, data published in 2015, number of births in the U.S.is around 4 million. Also, increase in awareness among women regarding the gynecological problems such as ovarian cancer, vaginal cancer, pregnancy related complications and issues is projected to fuel the market for gynecological examination chairs industry. Though vaginal and vulvar cancers are rare, due to large population pool it accounts for high volume. While all women are at risk of these cancers, its incidence rate is relatively low. In 2015, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaginal and vulvar types of cancers collectively accounted for 6 to 7% of all the gynecologic cancers diagnosed in the U.S. Obesity is another cause for gynecological cancers, such as endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer. Obesity modifies the hormonal system in female body, which can result in unwanted growth of cells and formation of tumor. According to WHO, in 2014, around 40% of women were overweight. This statistic is expected to favor the market in the near future. However, pitfalls such as less awareness of the various gynecological disease and poor healthcare infrastructure in less developed countries such as India and KSA is expected to impede market growth for gynecological examination chairs in the near future.

New and advanced gynecological examination chair:

ATMOS Chair 41 Gyne (ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG), MUS4000 V GYN (medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG), DH-S104A gynecological examination chair, among others are some of the advanced gynecological chairs in the market. These chairs offer various advanced features such as fully flexible in height with any inclination in any position, these chairs can be quickly and gently moved into an anatomically optimum examination position at the touch of a button. Also, the advancement in technology and design is projected to support the gynecological examination chairs market.

Key Market Players

Major players involved in the market of gynecological examination chairs include Moelis & Company, Wanrooe Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG, Inmoclinc S A, Oakworks Medicals, Malvestio Spa, Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus and Instrument Co Ltd, Favero Heath Projects, and Combed, Mediwatch, TECNODENT S.R.L. Majorly players in this segment are doing their bit in every section such as increase in product portfolio, shortening of delivery time, offering services in a reasonable time and value, finances are given to the buyer to promote the product. According to Niall Dyer, Managing Director Plinth 2000, around 80% of their product sales are coming from personal recommendation and repeat business. This effective strategy will favor the adoption rate of the product, which in turn is expected to favor the gynecological examination chairs market over the forecast period.

