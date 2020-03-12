HD MAP 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2025

HD Map Market 2019

This report focuses on the global HD Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HD Map development in United States, Europe and China.

HD Map (High Definition Map) is one of the essential members of the safe driving core chain. High Definition means that the absolute coordinates are more accurate. Absolute coordinate accuracy refers to the accuracy of a target on a map and a real thing in the real world. The absolute accuracy of a HD Map is generally fine at the sub-meter level, and the relative accuracy of the landscape (eg, the relative position accuracy of the lane and lane, lane and lane) is often higher. On the other hand, HD Map contain more informative and detailed information on road traffic information. HD Map not only have high-precision coordinates, but also accurate road shape, and each lane slope, curvature, heading, elevation, roll data are also included.

USA has the largest global manufacturers in HD Map market, while the Europe is the second value market for HD Map in 2017.

HD Map technology is not mature now, the market outlook is full of uncertainty. But with the unstoppable development of ADAS and autonomous cars, and HD Map is essential to achieve autonomous cars, so we expect, HD Map future will be very bright.

In 2017, the global HD Map market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 68.3% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Here

TomTom

Google

Alibaba (AutoNavi)

Navinfo

Mapmyindia

Sandborn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network

Application

Market segment by Application, split into

ADAS

Autonomous Vehicles

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HD Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HD Map development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HD Map are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global HD Map Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Network

1.4.3 Application

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HD Map Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 ADAS

1.5.3 Autonomous Vehicles

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 HD Map Market Size

2.2 HD Map Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 HD Map Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 HD Map Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Here

12.1.1 Here Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 HD Map Introduction

12.1.4 Here Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Here Recent Development

12.2 TomTom

12.2.1 TomTom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HD Map Introduction

12.2.4 TomTom Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 HD Map Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Alibaba (AutoNavi)

12.4.1 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HD Map Introduction

12.4.4 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Recent Development

12.5 Navinfo

12.5.1 Navinfo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HD Map Introduction

12.5.4 Navinfo Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Navinfo Recent Development

12.6 Mapmyindia

12.6.1 Mapmyindia Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 HD Map Introduction

12.6.4 Mapmyindia Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Mapmyindia Recent Development

12.7 Sandborn

12.7.1 Sandborn Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HD Map Introduction

12.7.4 Sandborn Revenue in HD Map Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sandborn Recent Development

Continued…..

