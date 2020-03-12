HDPE Pipes Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis, Application, Market Drivers, Restraints, In-Depth Analysis, forecast to 2024

Industry Overview of HDPE Pipes Market

HDPE pipe is a pipe made from high-density polyethylene. Known for its large strength to density ratio, it can carry potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases.

Scope of the Report:

HDPE pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. And now the main types of HDPE are PE80 and PE100, which take 93.11% of global production in 2016. HDPE pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. In recent years, real estate industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the HDPE pipe market. Water supply is the largest downstream of HDPE pipe, taking 39.22% of the world HDPE pipe in 2016.

The consumption of HDPE pipe is distributed in United States, China, Russia, Germany and France. United States is the largest consumption country of HDPE pipe in the world in the past five years followed by China closely and it will keep the same position in the next six years with the CAGR of 7.5%. The United States market takes up about 29.58% in the global consumption in 2016. China takes 20.30% of global consumption.

The global production continues to increase with the global demand increasing. In 2016, the global production is 4.2 million K MT from 3.6 million MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 4%.

The market concentrate is not high for one hand the technology is relatively easy and technological barrier is not high, for another hand the market is huge and there are large profits so many companies come into this industry. In the world, the main manufacturers include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, LESSO and so on. In 2016, the top 3 manufacturers sale were 1102.3 K MT, which take 25% of the global consumption.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of HDPE pipe. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife International, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries, National Pipe & Plastics, Kubota ChemiX, FLO-TEK, Olayan Group, Pexmart, Godavari Polymers, LESSO, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Junxing Pipe, Ginde Pipe, Chinaust Group, Bosoar Pipe, Newchoice Pipe, Shandong Shenbon Plastics, Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology, ERA, Qingdao Yutong Pipeline, Goody, HongYue Plastic Group, Especially Nick Tube, ARON New Materials, Zhejiang Weixing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: PE80 Pipe, PE100 Pipe, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Water Supply, Oil and Gas, Sewage Systems, Agricultural Applications, Others, ,

What are the influencing factors that are mentioned in the report?

Key Market Dynamics: The Global HDPE Pipes Market research report provides thorough forecasts on the latest market trends, development patterns, and research methodologies. Some of the factors that are directly influencing the market include the production strategies and methodologies, development platforms, and the product model itself, and even a minute change within the product profile would result in massive changes within the above mentioned factors. All of these factors are explained in detail in the research study.

Major Growth Prospects: The report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, M&A, R&D, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global HDPE Pipes Market report includes the precisely studied and evaluated data of the major market participants and their market scope using a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools include Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, which have been used to study the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Potential Customers: The HDPE Pipes Market report provides noteworthy insights to readers, service providers, suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and individuals who are interested in evaluating and self-studying this market.

At last, It includes the methodical description of the various factors such as the HDPE Pipes market growth and a detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments.

