HEAVY METALS RESIDUE TESTING MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND GLOBAL FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mérieux NutriSciences

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

SGS S.A.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)

Spectroscopy

Immunoassay

Other technologies

Market segment by Application, Heavy Metals Residue Testing can be split into

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Processed foods

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals, grains & pulses

Nuts, seed & spice

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Heavy Metals Residue Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Heavy Metals Residue Testing

1.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market by Type

1.3.1 Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)

1.3.2 Spectroscopy

1.3.3 Immunoassay

1.3.4 Other technologies

1.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Meat & poultry

1.4.2 Dairy products

1.4.3 Processed foods

1.4.4 Fruits & vegetables

1.4.5 Cereals, grains & pulses

1.4.6 Nuts, seed & spice

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Bureau Veritas S.A.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Intertek Group plc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Eurofins Scientific SE

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 ALS Limited

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Mérieux NutriSciences

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 AsureQuality

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Microbac Laboratories

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SGS S.A.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Heavy Metals Residue Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Heavy Metals Residue Testing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Heavy Metals Residue Testing

5 United States Heavy Metals Residue Testing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Heavy Metals Residue Testing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

