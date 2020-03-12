Herbal Medicinal Products Market Landscape And Its Growth Prospects 2018-2026

The amount of side effects triggered by ingestion of allopathic medicines are increasing rapidly, which is a major concern among the population. Moreover, herbal medicinal product comprises plant extract such as alkaloids, phenols, terpenoids, polysaccharide, glycosides, and resins, owing to its medicinal properties and serve as an alternative source of medicines over conventional allopathy for various body aliments such as gut and digestive problems, hypertension, and other illness. This has intensified the use of herbal medicinal formulations and preparation from many industries such as supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. Also, increasing inclination of consumers towards a green label product, increasing demand for herbal medicines and its practice from the literature of Unani and Ayurveda is fueling growth of the herbal medicinal products market, owing to less side effects and non-toxic properties. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diseases such as digestive problems, flu and kidney failure has demand for a cost-effective cure, which is expected to expand the global herbal medicinal products market over the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure of This Business Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1688

Market Dynamics

Herbal medicinal products market is gaining significant traction due to inclination of consumers from conventional medicines to traditional medicines worldwide. For instance, in November 2017, Organic Aromas, a leading manufacturer of aromatherapy partnered with McGill University in Montreal, Canada to improve and educate on aromatherapy. The aim of this unique projects was to promote correct use of essential oils, develop superior understanding of aromatherapy, and identify and formulate the ‘best practices’ for the aromatherapy industry. Furthermore, in November 2017, Organic Aromas launched a ground breaking organic pure essential oils with forty different blends, which has greater aromatherapy effectiveness. Also introduced its first wireless rechargeable Nebulizing Diffuser aromatherapy device, which is sleek and effective with potential therapeutic benefits. Therefore, launched of such products is expected to drive growth of the herbal medicinal products market. However, lack of awareness regarding herbal therapeutics among people and un-clear laws to use herbal ingredients for medicinal formulations may hinder the market growth.

The global herbal medicinal products market was valued at US$ 119.37 Billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Favorable government regulations regarding homeopathic medicines are expected to boost growth of the herbal medicinal products market

The global herbal medicinal products market is gaining significant traction due to launch of e-commerce for easy access of Ayurvedic therapies and supplements, changes in government regulations to promote herbal medicines, and the increasing expansion of herbal medicinal product worldwide. For instance, in September 2017, Dabur India collaborated with Amazon India to launch an Ayurveda e-marketplace. Through this e-commerce, Amazon will offer various ayurvedic medicines such as Nutriherbs Shilajeet, Himalaya wellness pure herbs ashwagandha, and Herbal Hills for treatment of variety of illnesses (gut and digestive problems and diabetes). Consumers will able to gain easy access to all Ayurvedic brand solutions (Dabur, Patanjali, and Himalaya) available in India. Furthermore, in November 2017, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, has strengthened regulation regarding homeopathic medicines under the drugs and cosmetic rules, 1945. According to the new regulation, homeopathy doctors are banned from selling homeopathic medicines over the counter at clinics. Also, pharmacist will no longer require special practicing in homeopathy outlets for consultation purpose. This law will allow the pharmacist to sell homeopathic medicines along with the allopathic medicines. Furthermore, the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) of homeopathic medicines are followed by pharmacopeia standard. For instance, new law is expected to reduce the demand for raw materials to be free of organic and inorganic matter and will replace with pharmacopeia standards. Thus, these changes in law regarding homeopathic medicines are projected to make India’s regulation more specific and rigorous.

Request for Customization of This Exclusive Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1688

The key players operating in herbal medicinal products market include Sanofi-Aventis Healthcare PTY Ltd., Arkopharma Laboratories, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Integria Healthcare, Young Living Essential Oils, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Boiron USA, Nutraceutical Corporation, TSUMURA & CO. and Blackmores.

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.