Human Growth Hormone Market Best Productivity Supply Chain Relationship, Development by 2026

Human body naturally produces growth hormones in the pituitary gland. Human growth hormone is a peptide hormone, which stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration in humans as well as animals. Growth hormone is stored and secreted by somatotropic cells within the lateral wings of anterior pituitary gland. Functions of growth hormones include increased height during childhood, increases calcium retention, strengthens and increases mineralization of the bone, increases muscle mass through sarcomere hypertrophy, promotes lipolysis, increases protein synthesis, stimulates growth of all internal organs excluding the brain, plays a vital role in homeostasis, reduces uptake of glucose by liver, stimulates the immune system, and increases DE iodination of T4 to T3. Excess secretion of growth hormones causes pituitary tumor, which consists of somatotroph cells of the anterior pituitary. These somatotroph cells are benign and grow slowly, producing excess of growth hormones. This causes headaches, impaired vision by pressure caused on optic nerves, deficiency of other hormones secreted by pituitary gland, and thickening the bones of jaw, toes, and fingers, which eventually results in heaviness of jaws and increase in size of digits called as acromegaly. Acromegaly causes pressure on nerves, muscle weakness, and reduced sexual function. The deficiency of growth hormone causes failure in growth, increase in osteoclast activities, weakening of bones, trauma, increase in fat mass, and decrease in muscle mass.

Human Growth Hormone Market Drivers:-

Major driver for human growth hormone market is new mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2014, Pfizer Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, merged with OPKO Health Inc., a U.S.-based company, to develop a long acting growth hormone (hGH-CTP) and to bring innovative treatments for growth hormone deficient patients. hGH-CTP is more convenient, as the patients need to take just one injection in a week rather than daily doses. hGH-CTP has an orphan drug designation in the U.S. and Europe for adults and children with growth hormone deficiency.

Robust pipeline is also expected to support the growth in human growth hormone market size. For instance, Somapacitan sponsored by Novo Nordisk A/S, a Denmark-based company, completed phase 3 clinical trials in 2017. This drug is used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in adults. MOD-4023 sponsored by Opko Biologics, an Israel-based company, completed phase 2 clinical trials in 2015. High prevalence of growth hormone deficiency is another factor boosting growth of human growth hormone market. According to a survey conducted by the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORA) in 2015, over 10,000 children and 50,000 adults have growth hormone deficiency in the U.S.

Human Growth Hormone Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global human growth hormone market due to new biosimilar approvals by Health Canada for biosimilar of human growth hormone drugs. For instance, in 2015, Health Canada approved the first generic biological called as PROmnitrope. PROmnitrope is a recombinant human growth hormone used to treat deficiency of growth hormone in adults as well as children. This can encourage new generic version of drugs, thereby fueling the human growth hormone market growth.

Human Growth Hormone Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in the global human growth hormone market include Pfizer Inc., Genetech Inc., Merck & Co., Eli Lilly And Company, Novo Nordisk, Sandoz International GmbH, Ferring Holding SA, and Ipsen.

