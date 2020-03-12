Human Insulin Drugs and Delivery Devices Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 | By Key Companies :Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, B. Braun Group, BD, Biocon, Albireo Pharma, Inc., Julphar, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk

The report includes data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, performance of the company (stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and forecast for CAGR until 2026. The report also details segmentation, applications and regional segmentation of product types. The following Market report contains a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a broad range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps the reader understand the market scenario at the macro and micro level. It also provides explicit information on fusions, acquisitions and joint undertakings. The market analysis report covers a detailed analysis of the Human Insulin Drugs and Delivery Devices market value chain. Analysis of the value chain helps analyze major raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors.

Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 61.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing incidences of diabetes and diabetic patients worldwide. Rising incidences of diabetes can be related to the unhealthy living and eating lifestyle of the major percentage of the population.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Ziylo announced that they had been acquired by Novo Nordisk A/S, with the acquisition helping to expand and strengthen, even revolutionize the market for Novo’s insulin delivery system due to Ziylo’s glucose binding molecule platform to develop glucose-responsive insulins.

In July 2018, CeQur SA announced the purchase of Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.’s Calibra product an insulin delivery wearable that integrates and matches with CeQur SA’s product portfolio and demand for something similar.

Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the human insulin drugs and delivery devices market are:-

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sanofi,

Braun Melsungen AG,

BD,

Biocon,

Albireo

Pharma Inc.,

Julphar,

WOCKHARDT,

CeQur SA,

Ypsomed,

AstraZeneca,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Bayer AG,

Merck & Co. Inc.

Market Competitive Analysis:

Global human insulin drugs and delivery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human insulin drugs and delivery devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table OF Content

Chapter 1: Market Dynamics

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships

2.1.1 Product Launches

2.1.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture and Collaborations

2.1.3 Business Expansion

2.1.4 Others

2.1.5 Merger & Acquisition

2.2 Industry Attractiveness

2.3 Leading Player Analysis

Chapter 3: Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Consortium and Associations

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market, By Type

Chapter 5: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market, By Implementation

Chapter 6: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Global Human Insulin Drugs And Delivery Devices Market (by Region), $Million and Units Million, 2019-2025

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

ToC Cont….!

Market Drivers:

High cases and increasing amount of diabetic patients worldwide is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in the market and reimbursements procedures in developed regions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and reforms for the approval of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of manufacturing delivery devices is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Market Segmentation:

By Product Human Insulin (HI) Drugs Human Insulin (HI) Delivery Devices



By Drugs Insulin Analogs & Biosimilar Long-Acting Biosimilar Rapid-Acting Biosimilar Premixed Biosimilar



Human Insulin Biologics Short-Acting Biologics Intermediate-Acting Biologics Premixed Biologics

By Delivery Device

Syringes

Pens Disposable Pens Reusable Pens



Pen Needles Standard Pen Needles Safety Pen Needles



By Application Type I Diabetes Type II Diabetes



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

