Humanized Mouse Model Market Research and Analyzed Report for 2017 – 2025

Humanized mouse models are used for basic research, safety assessment for large molecule therapeutics, modeling of certain human-specific infectious diseases, and efficacy testing of immunotherapy approaches. The human protein is expressed while the mouse protein is suppressed in all cells and tissues. Humanized mouse models are important tools required to conduct preclinical research, mimic human pathological conditions, test compound efficacy, and measure its effects on human proteins. The model requires accurate risk assessment and thorough analysis to preserve the physiological expression and regulation of the human gene inserted into the mouse genome. In order to determine the optimal expression and functionality of the human protein in a mouse environment, the genes and proteins of both, the mouse and human, are analyzed for accuracy and structure. Humanized mouse models are used in biomedical research including cancer biology, regenerative medicine, human hematopoiesis, infectious diseases, transplantation, and autoimmunity. They enable better understanding of disease pathways and ultimately improve the translational value of preclinical studies.

Technological advancements, growing prevalence of cancer, research & development activities, and the rising adoption of personalized medicines are factors predicted to drive the global humanized mouse model market. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Globally, nearly 1 in 6 deaths is caused by cancer. Government investment too plays a key role in motivating the market. On the other hand, regulations & laws formulated for ethical use of animals and increased use of rat models may hinder the global humanized mouse model market.

The market has been segmented by model type into the genetic and cell-based varieties. The latter is further segmented into the PBMC, BLT, and CD34 categories. The growing application of CD34 models is expected to trigger the demand for them in the near future. In terms of application, the humanized mouse model market is classified into the following groups: oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and others. Based on end-user, the humanized mouse model market is categorized into the following sections: contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutions.

Geographically, the humanized mouse model market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market due to preclinical activities by CROs, pharmaceutical R&D activities in the U.S., availability of support for research, growing monoclonal antibody production, increasing stem cell research in Canada, and government support for development of protein drugs. Europe is the second leading market for humanized mouse models owing to the increasing number of research and development activities. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a higher rate on account of the burgeoning biomedical and medical research industries, increasing investments from the government & private sector, rising pharmaceutical & biotech R&D activities, and growing presence of global players in India. The availability of target patient pool as well as low-cost clinical trials are also important factors which are projected to propel the humanized mouse model market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in this market include The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., HuMurine Technologies, Ltd., Crown Bioscience Inc., Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Axenis S.A.S, Trans Genic Inc., Harbour Antibodies BV, and GenOway S.A.

