Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2026

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a genetic condition of heart muscle associated with the thickened heart muscle wall. HCM is caused due to the changes or mutation in one or more genes, which is inherited. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy affects the muscular wall of heart making them stiff. This thickening makes harder for the heart to pump blood out of the heart and around the body. Shortness of breath, palpitations, chest pain, and fainting & light headaches are some of the major symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. In some people, a number of other associated conditions may develop as a result of HCM, which includes abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmias, including heart block, and endocarditis.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Drivers

Demand for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) therapeutics is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy worldwide. For instance, according to the American Heart Association (AHA): March 2016, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy affects around 500,000 people in the U.S annually. Furthermore, according to the European Heart Journal, July 2014 findings, HCM occurs in 1:500 people in the general population worldwide, which reported around 700,000 affected Americans. Also, around 2 million people in India and China are affected with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Growing number of research studies in the field of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treatment by private and government organizations lead to develop an efficient treatment option such as calcium channel blockers and antiarrhythmic agent, enabling significant traction in these market. For instance, in May 2018, MyoKardia, Inc. initiated the PIONEER open-label extension (OLE) study of its investigational drug: mavacamten, to be used in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Furthermore, a study published in Journal of General Physiology in May 2018, stated that, researchers from Washington State University discovered link between genetic mutation to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and mode of disrupting the heart’s normal function.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) therapeutics market include Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N. V., MyoKardia, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novartis AG.

Key players in the market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as collaborations and regulatory product approval in order to gain maximum market share and retain leading position in the market. For instance, in September 2014, Sanofi S.A. and MyoKardia, Inc. collaborated to discover and develop targeted therapeutics for genetic heart diseases such as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM). In May 2016, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted MyoKardia’s novel drug: MYK-461; as an orphan drug designation for treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The drug MYK-461 is the first therapy developed to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapeutics Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America is projected to drive growth of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) therapeutics market, owing to increasing prevalence of obesity among the younger population in North America and increasing preference towards a sedentary lifestyle, which are the primary factors augmenting demand for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy therapeutics in these region.

About Coherent Market Insights:

