Immunoglobulin Market 2018-2026 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications

Immunoglobulins are critical part of the immune response, which specifically recognize and bind to particular antigens such as bacteria or viruses aiding in their inhibition. Immunoglobulins also called as antibodies are the glycoprotein molecules produced by plasma cells i.e. white blood cells. The antibody immune response is highly complex and very specific. The various immunoglobulin classes and subclasses (isotypes) differ in their biological features, structure, target specificity and distribution. Hence, the assessment of the immunoglobulin isotype can provide useful insight into complex humoral immune response. There are different classes of immunoglobulin such as IgG, IgA, and IgM, which are used for the treatment of various immunological and neurological diseases. These immunoglobulins can be administered intravenously and subcutaneously.

Immunoglobulin Market – Competitive Analysis

The major players operating in the market include Baxter international Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., BDI Pharma Inc., and Bayer Healthcare. Other players in the immunoglobulin market include Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Behring GmbH, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd., Option Care Enterprises, Inc., ADMA Biologics, Inc., and BioScrip, Inc.

Immunoglobulin Market Dynamics

Furthermore, increasing application of immunoglobulin is gaining significant traction among pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceuticals Company for the research and development of immunoglobulin. Moreover, increasing number of intravenous product approvals and clinical trials for new clinical applications is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities to the industry. For instance, in May 2018, ADMA Biologics, Inc. announced that the company had received U.S. patent for treating respiratory infection. The patent consist of usage of polyclonal immunoglobulin preparation for treatment of respiratory infection, where the issued patent extends to January 2035.

Kedrioin Biopharma and Kamada Ltd. together in May 2018, launched two human-derived protein therapeutics companies announced that KEDRAB [Rabies Immune Globulin (Human)] has been launched in the U.S. as it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies infection, when given immediately after contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal and concurrent with the rabies vaccine. Such advancement and launches in field of immunoglobulin are expected to foster growth of the immunoglobulin market in near future.

Immunoglobulin Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, global Immunoglobulin market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the immunoglobulin market, followed by Europe in 2016. This is attributed to increasing number of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for immunoglobulin. For instance, in 2016, Shire plc. announced the launch of CUVITRU [Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Solution] the first and only Subcutaneous 20% treatment option without proline available in the U.S. to treat adult and pediatric patients (two years of age and older) with primary immunodeficiency (PI).

