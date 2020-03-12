India – The Telecoms, Broadband, and Mobile- The Statistics and Analyses

This report gets to offer a very comprehensive look at the trends as well as development in India’s telecommunications market. Report further analyses Telecoms infrastructure, digital economy sectors, the fixed broadband as well as mobile. India has continued to enjoy one of the fast developing telecom markets globally. Also, it is one of the largest. The sweeping reforms that were introduced by the successive Indian governments over last decade have changed nature of the telecommunications in this country. Indian government has been very proactive in the efforts to be able to transform India into the global telecommunication hub.

