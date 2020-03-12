Insulated Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, and Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Rigid, Flexible, Semi-Rigid); By Product (Boxes and Containers, Bags and Pouches, Wraps, Others); By Material; By End-User; By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2018 to 2026

The global Insulated Packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2018, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2018.

The increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for fresh and natural products drives the market growth. Growing urbanization, and improving living standards of consumers have increased the demand for insulated packaging solutions. The growing need for temperature sensitive packaging, improved shelf life of products, and high demand from the food and beverage sector boost the insulated packaging market growth.

The demand for insulated packaging has increased from industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, chemicals among others. The increasing demand for fresh products, growth in pharmaceutical industry, increasing trend of e-commerce, and growing demand from the emerging economies are factors expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the insulated packaging industry during the forecast period.

A major application of insulated packaging is in the pharmaceutical industry. Insulated packaging uses simple materials such as cotton fiber pads for blocking the heat and high maintenance of quality during transit. Insulated packaging comfortably maintains the temperature of packages between 2-8 degrees C for more than 24 hours. This packaging offers medical sterilization owing to its capability to provide a strong sterile barrier. It provides heat resistance, which increases shelf life and ease of use. It is widely used in hospitals and by medical equipment and medical disposables manufacturers. This technology also opens up new avenues of service, where patients with chronic illness can get medications delivered at home.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 in the insulated packaging industry, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing living standards support the growth of insulated packaging industry in the region. The increasing demand from the food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate numerous opportunities for the industry during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Amcor Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Davis Core & Pad Company, Sonoco Products Company, Innovative Energy, Inc, Deutsche Post AG, Marko Foam Products, Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Providence Packaging, and The Wool Packaging Company Limited. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other leaders in the market to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

This report has segmented the global insulated packaging market on the basis of type, product, material, end-use and region:

Insulated Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Rigid

Flexible

Semi-Rigid

Insulated Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Boxes and Containers

Bags and Pouches

Wraps

Others

Insulated Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Paper

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

Insulated Packaging End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Insulated Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Insulated Packaging Market Insights

3.1.Insulated Packaging – Industry snapshot

3.2.Insulated Packaging – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Insulated Packaging Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Insulated Packaging – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Insulated Packaging Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Insulated Packaging Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Insulated Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Insulated Packaging Market PEST Analysis

3.6.Insulated Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Insulated Packaging Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2017

4.Insulated Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Type

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Rigid

4.3.Flexible

4.4.Semi-Rigid

5.Insulated Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Product

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Boxes and Containers

5.3.Bags and Pouches

5.4.Wraps

5.5.Others

6.Insulated Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Material

6.1.Key Findings

6.2.Paper

6.3.Wood

6.4.Plastic

6.5.Glass

6.6.Others

7.Insulated Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by End-User

7.1.Key Findings

7.2.Food and Beverage

7.3.Healthcare

7.4.Pharmaceutical

7.5.Cosmetics

7.6.Others

8.Insulated Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Region

8.1.Key Findings

8.2.North America

8.2.1.U.S.

8.2.2.Canada

8.3.Europe

8.3.1.Germany

8.3.2.UK

8.3.3.France

8.3.4.Italy

8.3.5.Spain

8.3.6.Belgium

8.3.7.Russia

8.3.8.Netherlands

8.3.9.Rest of Europe

8.4.Asia-Pacific

8.4.1.China

8.4.2.India

8.4.3.Japan

8.4.4.Korea

8.4.5.Singapore

8.4.6.Malaysia

8.4.7.Indonesia

8.4.8.Thailand

8.4.9.Philippines

8.4.10.Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5.Latin America

8.5.1.Brazil

8.5.2.Mexico

8.5.3.Argentina

8.5.4.Rest of LATAM

8.6.Middle East & Africa

8.6.1.UAE

8.6.2.Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.South Africa

8.6.4.Rest of MEA

9.Company Profiles

9.1.Amcor Limited

9.1.1.Overview

9.1.2.Financials

9.1.3.Product Benchmarking

9.1.4.Recent Developments

9.2.E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

9.2.1.Overview

9.2.2.Financials

9.2.3.Product Benchmarking

9.2.4.Recent Developments

9.3.Davis Core & Pad Company

9.3.1.Overview

9.3.2.Financials

9.3.3.Product Benchmarking

9.3.4.Recent Developments

9.4.Sonoco Products Company

9.4.1.Overview

9.4.2.Financials

9.4.3.Product Benchmarking

9.4.4.Recent Developments

9.5.Innovative Energy, Inc

9.5.1.Overview

9.5.2.Financials

9.5.3.Product Benchmarking

9.5.4.Recent Developments

9.6.Deutsche Post AG

9.6.1.Overview

9.6.2.Financials

9.6.3.Product Benchmarking

9.6.4.Recent Developments

9.7.Marko Foam Products, Inc.

9.7.1.Overview

9.7.2.Financials

9.7.3.Product Benchmarking

9.7.4.Recent Developments

9.8.Huhtamaki Group

9.8.1.Overview

9.8.2.Financials

9.8.3.Product Benchmarking

9.8.4.Recent Developments

9.9.Providence Packaging

9.9.1.Overview

9.9.2.Financials

9.9.3.Product Benchmarking

9.9.4.Recent Developments

9.10.The Wool Packaging Company Limited

9.10.1.Overview

9.10.2.Financials

9.10.3.Product Benchmarking

9.10.4.Recent Developments

