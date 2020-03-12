Ioversol is a white to off-white crystalline powder having a crystalline sulfide-like odor. It is a non-ionic radiological contrast agent that is included in a group of drugs known as radiopaque contrast agents. It contains iodine, a substance that has the ability to absorb x-rays. Ioversol allows the blood vessels, organs and others non-bony tissues of the body to be seen more clearly during a CT scan or similar radiologic (x-ray) examination. Ioversol is injected into an artery or vein through an IV (Intravenous). The uniqueness and versatility of ioversol has also expanded its use in magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound scattering. Ioversol is also used for the treatment, control, prevention and improvement of heart disorders, brain disorders and blood vessel disorders. Ioversol is generally not given on dosage. However, in some cases, a dosage of ioversol is given to the patient based on the condition he/she is being treated, how patient respond to this drug, patient’s weight, height, age, and gender, etc. CMI predicts the global Ioversal market to grow at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period owing to an escalating demand for ioversol among consumers and clinics.

The market for ioversol is mainly driven by the robustly growing imaging and x-ray market. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is giving pace to x-ray industry and thus the ioversol market. Bone-related challenges and diseases, rising accidents and kidney related problems are the key drivers for growth of the ioversol industry. Another factor boosting growth of the global ioversol market is the growing geriatric population which are more prone to orthopedic disorders than the younger demographics. However, factors such as allergic reaction by use of ioversol, swelling, difficulty in breathing, rapid weight gain, joint pain or stiffness, muscle pain or weakness, nausea, sweating, etc. may hamper the demand for ioversol in the near future. Advancements in the computed tomography (CT) technology can prove to be a lucrative factor for market growth over the forecast period.

Market Outlook – Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for the key players operating in the global Ioversol market

On the basis of geography, the global ioversol market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Market of Ioversol is anticipated to witness a high demand in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the constant rise in pharmaceutical spending, increasing awareness regarding the use of ioversol and the growing population base, particularly in countries such as China and India. North America is currently the second largest market for ioversol and is expected to grow at an above average growth rate over the forecast period. Europe is expected to showcase a sluggish growth during the forecast period owing to the maturing pharmaceutical industry.

The key players profiled in the global ioversol market are Liebel-Flarsheim Company LLC, Guerbet, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Ultraject, China Resources Pharmaceutical Co., HB Ocean, Changzhou Highassay Chemical Co., Ltd., and various others. Major players in the market are focused on product launches and organic growth by means of mergers and acquisitions.

