Irrigation syringe is an instrument used to introduce medicated fluid into the body. There are two types of irrigating syringes available including bulb irrigation syringes and piston irrigation syringes. Irrigation syringes are used to clean and remove debris from ear, eyes, and enteral part of the body.

Irrigation Syringe Market – Drivers

Rising levels of air pollutants in the atmosphere is expected to witness significant growth in the irrigation syringe market. Air pollutants may release harmful emission or excessive quantities of substances including gases, particles, and biological molecules. These air pollutants may enter the eye and develop risk of injury in the eyes. Physician often uses the irrigation syringes to remove any foreign objects from eyes.

Moreover, increasing cases of hearing impairment due to accumulation of excessive earwax, certain infectious diseases, chronic ear infections, and exposure to excessive noise is expected to propel irrigation syringe market growth. For instance, in March 2018, as per World Health Organization data, over 5% of the world’s population, (466 million people) has disabling hearing loss.

Irrigation Syringe Market – Restraints

However, the irrigation syringe market growth may hamper due to the impact of risks associated with the usage of irrigation syringe for removal of earwax causing ear infection, perforated eardrum, or tinnitus. Furthermore, availability of advanced procedures to remove the debris from enteral part of the body may hinder the market growth. For instance, in July 2016, as per study by Department of Preventive Dentistry, Periodontology and Cariology, University of Göttingen, Germany, passive ultrasonic irrigation is more effective method than syringe irrigation for removing foreign body from enteral body part.

Irrigation Syringe Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global irrigation syringes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to expand the irrigation syringes market size, owing to high prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries or cavity that requires endodontic treatments. In endodontic treatment, irrigation syringes are used to facilitate the removal of microorganisms, tissue remnants, and dentin chips from the root canal. For instance, as per data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2015–2016, the prevalence of total caries (untreated and treated) in the U.S. was 45.8% and untreated caries was 13.0% among youth aged 2–19 years.

Key players for the irrigation syringes market include Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Medtronic plc, Smiths Group inc., Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company, Saapp (Fzc) Llc., Ibn Sina Medical Factory, Terumo Corporation, Baxter international Inc., Dynarex, Mederen Neotech Ltd, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Irrigation Syringe Market – Taxonomy

By Product Type

Bulb irrigation syringes, Piston irrigation syringes

By End User

Hospitals ,Dental Clinics ,ENT specialist Clinics ,Veterinary Clinics ,Others

By Region

North America ,Europe ,Asia Pacific ,Latin America ,Middle East ,Africa

