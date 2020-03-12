Large volume wearable injectors are devices that are used to deliver high volume of drugs usually in the range of 2 – 50 ml of drug within 2 – 15 minutes. There are many chronic conditions, which require prolonged and continuous drugs delivery and introduction of wearable injectors are one of the achievement in the field of novel drugs delivery systems. Many global pharmaceutical companies are developing biologic therapeutics, which are basically rooted onto monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune disorders and immuno-oncology drugs. With the busy lifestyle there is a low possibility of regular intake of drugs through injections, typically weekly, biweekly or monthly by people suffering from various chronic conditions that require constant medication. Wearable injectors offer the perfect solution in terms of portability and precise dosage administration.

Adhesive patches injectors the leading product in the large volume wearable injector market

The global large volume wearable injectors market is segmented on the basis of injector, by usage, by injector mechanism, by therapeutic area, by end user, and geography. On the basis of type of injector, the market is divided into, on-body, off body and hand held. On basis of usage, the market is divided into disposable and reusable. On basis of injector mechanism, the market is divided into spring-based, pressurized gas, motor driven, rotary pump and expandable battery. On basis of therapeutic area, the large volume wearable injectors market is divided into oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular, auto-immune disorders, infectious disease and others. On basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, home care settings, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Collaboration of Pharma and Medical Devices companies to Put Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market on high growth trajectory

Regional segmentation of the large volume wearable injector market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America to hold the major chunk of large volume wearable injectors as many medical device and pharma companies combined together has their research and development centers in U.S., which makes early accessibility of advanced technologies and higher penetration of health care services. For instance, Amgen launched a therapeutic product used to deliver the 70mg of drug every week and then the modification of product transformed weekly dose regime to monthly. This can be used with either a Prefilled Syringe or Auto Injector. With advancements in technology, the company developed a wearable injector, which was approved by US FDA and this device is available in the U.S. since 2016. The other factors fueling growth of the large volume wearable injector market are better marketing, efficacy in long term dosage, and predominantly the rising number of patients with chronic long-term disorders.

Key players operating the large volume wearable injectors market include SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc., Enable Injections, UNILIFE CORPORATION, Insulet Corporation, Sensile Medical AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Ypsomed, Amgen Inc., among others.

