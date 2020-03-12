Laser Resurfacing Devices Market Shows Expected Trend to Guide from 2018-2026 with Growth Analysis

Laser resurfacing, also known as laser peel, laser vaporization or lasabrasion, is used for the treatment of skin problems such as acne scars and facial wrinkles. Laser resurfacing techniques direct short, concentrated beams of light at uneven skin, exactly removing skin layer by layer. The increasing inclination of people towards aesthetic appearance, especially in the urban areas, has resulted in increasing number of laser procedures, which further increases the demand for laser resurfacing devices. Physiology of wrinkled and ageing skin can be improved by aesthetic lasers and energy devices. For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) 2016 report, over 11 million aesthetic procedures were performed by board?certified specialists, of which 16.5% were surgical procedures and 83.5% were non?surgical procedures. Laser resurfacing is of two types, namely non-ablative and ablative. Non-ablative laser resurfacing include infrared lasers, fractional laser, high impact light sources, and others. The most commonly used ablative laser resurfacing procedures include erbium laser resurfacing and CO2 laser resurfacing. Changes in lifestyle and increasing incidences related to skin treatment are driving growth of laser resurfacing devices market.

Laser Resurfacing Devices Market – Dynamics

The laser resurfacing devices market growth is projected to increase over the forecast period, owing to rising number of cosmetic procedures during the past decade. For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) 2016 report, people in the U.S. spent over 15 billion dollars on combined surgical and nonsurgical procedures, in which nonsurgical procedures accounted for around 44%. The development and innovations in laser resurfacing devices allows faster healing, minimizes the time required for the procedure, and reduces the side effects, thereby driving growth of the market. Moreover, lower cost of these devices in comparison with surgeries and approval of laser devices by the U.S FDA for the treatment have propelled growth of the laser resurfacing devices market size. For instance, in 2015, DEKA Medical, manufacturer of aesthetic laser systems, received FDA clearance for its Synchro laser systems. The laser resurfacing devices market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rising prevalence of technological advancements, extremely effective devices, and increasing acceptance of these devices as they are non-invasive.

Laser Resurfacing Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global laser resurfacing devices market include Lumenis Cynosure, Inc., Alma Lasers, Altair Instruments, Cutera, Lutronic Corporation, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., and Quanta Aesthetic Lasers USA. Market players are focused towards adopting strategies such as collaborations and providing technologically advanced products to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in 2018, SkinCeuticals and The HydraFacial Company collaborated to create a professional resurfacing protocol.

Laser Resurfacing Devices Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global laser resurfacing devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds dominant position in the market, owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced devices and presence of major market players in this region, especially in the U.S. For instance, 2018 InMode Aesthetic Solutions, introduces EmbraceRF, a new facial contouring approach.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for laser and energy devices, rising awareness among consumers, and wide availability of innovative products offering better solutions to the consumers at marginally lower costs. For instance, according to the global figures released by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons in 2014, one in 77 people in South Korea opt for such procedures to improve their aesthetic appearance.

