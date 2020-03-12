Latest Market Analysis Report of Oilseed Industry 2019-2025
This comprehensive Oilseed Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Oil seeds are generally used to extract edible oil for households and food industry.
Over last two decades, usage of vegetable oil has been increased in the field of bio-fuel, due to shortage of non-renewable resources for various purposes. Oil seeds are pressed or crushed manually or mechanically to obtain edible oil. Few oilseeds such as Soybean and Peanuts are directly consumed as food besides extracting oil from them. In addition, poppy seed and hazelnuts, which are rich in oils are consumed directly, moreover these oil seeds are used as food ingredients in daily cooking.
The global Oilseed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Bayer
Limagrain
Monsanto
Burrus Seed
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
DowDuPont
Hefei Fengle Seed
Land O’Lakes
Archer Daniels Midland
Bunge
Green BioFuels
Krishidhan Seeds
Segment by Type
Rapeseed
Cottonsee
Groundnuts
Sunflower Seed
Palm Kernels
Copra Seed
Others
Segment by Application
Household Consumption
Food-Service
Bio-Fuels
Others
