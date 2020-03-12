Latest Market Analysis Report of Oilseed Industry 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Oilseed Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 105 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Oil seeds are generally used to extract edible oil for households and food industry.

Over last two decades, usage of vegetable oil has been increased in the field of bio-fuel, due to shortage of non-renewable resources for various purposes. Oil seeds are pressed or crushed manually or mechanically to obtain edible oil. Few oilseeds such as Soybean and Peanuts are directly consumed as food besides extracting oil from them. In addition, poppy seed and hazelnuts, which are rich in oils are consumed directly, moreover these oil seeds are used as food ingredients in daily cooking.

The global Oilseed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Bayer

Limagrain

Monsanto

Burrus Seed

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

DowDuPont

Hefei Fengle Seed

Land O’Lakes

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Green BioFuels

Krishidhan Seeds

Segment by Type

Rapeseed

Cottonsee

Groundnuts

Sunflower Seed

Palm Kernels

Copra Seed

Others

Segment by Application

Household Consumption

Food-Service

Bio-Fuels

Others

