LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
General Electric
Bytelight
Qualcomm.
Panasonic
Fujitsu
Renesas Electronics
Lvx System
Oledcomm
Purelifi Ltd.
Lightbee Corp.
Outstanding Technology
Axrtek
Ibsentelecom Ltd.
Supreme Architecture
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Cellular Telecommunication
Security
Augmented reality
Intelligent transportation systems
Underwater Communication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cellular Telecommunication
1.5.3 Security
1.5.4 Augmented reality
1.5.5 Intelligent transportation systems
1.5.6 Underwater Communication
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development
12.2 General Electric
12.2.1 General Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.2.4 General Electric Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.3 Bytelight
12.3.1 Bytelight Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Bytelight Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bytelight Recent Development
12.4 Qualcomm.
12.4.1 Qualcomm. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Qualcomm. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Qualcomm. Recent Development
12.5 Panasonic
12.5.1 Panasonic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Panasonic Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.6 Fujitsu
12.6.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.6.4 Fujitsu Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.7 Renesas Electronics
12.7.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
12.8 Lvx System
12.8.1 Lvx System Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Lvx System Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Lvx System Recent Development
12.9 Oledcomm
12.9.1 Oledcomm Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.9.4 Oledcomm Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Oledcomm Recent Development
12.10 Purelifi Ltd.
12.10.1 Purelifi Ltd. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Introduction
12.10.4 Purelifi Ltd. Revenue in LiFi(Light Fidelity)Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Purelifi Ltd. Recent Development
12.11 Lightbee Corp.
12.12 Outstanding Technology
12.13 Axrtek
12.14 Ibsentelecom Ltd.
12.15 Supreme Architecture
Continued….
