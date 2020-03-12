Liquid Paraffin Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025

HTF MI published a new industry research that focuses on Liquid Paraffin market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of Global Liquid Paraffin market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The study is segmented by Application/ end users [LAB, Chlorinated paraffin & Other], products type [, Light Liquid Paraffin & Heavy Liquid Paraffin] and various important geographies like United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions].

The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years.

Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there.

With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.

The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of semiconductor silicon wafer brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the semiconductor silicon wafer field.

Global Liquid Paraffin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquid Paraffin.

This report researches the worldwide Liquid Paraffin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Liquid Paraffin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The research covers the current market size of the Global Liquid Paraffin market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data along with company profile of key players/manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of Liquid Paraffin market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Liquid Paraffin Market.

The study provides company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of key manufacturers of Global Liquid Paraffin Market, some of them listed here are Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, Nippon Oil, CEPSA, SEOJIN CHEM, Sonneborn, MORESCO, KDOC, Atlas Setayesh Mehr, Gandhar Oil, FPCC, UNICORN, Sovereign, CNPC, Sinopec, ChemChina & Yitai Petro . The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Global Liquid Paraffin (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Light Liquid Paraffin & Heavy Liquid Paraffin. Further the research study is segmented by Application such as LAB, Chlorinated paraffin & Other with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Liquid Paraffin in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2017 to 2022.

Following would be the Chapters to display the Global Liquid Paraffin market.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Liquid Paraffin, Applications of Liquid Paraffin, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Liquid Paraffin, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions, Liquid Paraffin Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Liquid Paraffin Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Liquid Paraffin;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Light Liquid Paraffin & Heavy Liquid Paraffin], Market Trend by Application [LAB, Chlorinated paraffin & Other];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Liquid Paraffin;

Chapter 12,13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid Paraffin sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

