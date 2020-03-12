Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market by Revenue, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects To 2026

Healthcare professionals focuses on the treatment of liver fibrosis by treating the cause of liver fibrosis, to stops or slows scarring of the liver. Chronic alcohol drinking, autoimmune hepatitis, storage and metabolism disorders such as Wilson disease, Galactosemia, Fructosemia, glycogen storage diseases, iron-overload symptoms, Gaucher disease, some of the bacterial, parasite and viral infections, disorders affecting hepatic blood flow, among others are some of the possible risk factors associated with liver fibrosis management. Furthermore, liver fibrosis treatment market is witnessing increased pace in the NASH treatment.

The underlining prevalence cases of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) are expected to increase in future with increasing number of population consuming high fat diet. Increasing obesity and diabetes epidemics, liver fibrosis, and NASH are expected to drive market growth, as key players are focused on developing treatment for this disorders.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidence of liver fibrosis, along with growing prevalence of risk factors such as chronic infection with hepatitis B or C virus, compromised immune system due to co-infection with HIV or use of immunosuppressive drugs after a liver transplant are expected to fuel growth of the liver fibrosis treatment market. Furthermore, growing collaborations and research in order to treat liver fibrosis are expected to spur the liver fibrosis treatment market growth. For instance, in October 2015, professors from University of Newcastle made collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) plc to develop drugs, which can stop or reverse liver fibrosis. The aim of collaboration with GSK is to identify existing drugs and develop new compounds, which target myofibroblasts in the treatment of liver fibrosis.

Growing Research and Developments (R&D) Activities and New Developments for Liver Fibrosis Treatment are expected to Augment Market Growth

Liver fibrosis results from various chronic injuries and it often progresses to liver cirrhosis, liver failure, portal hypertension, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Moreover, liver transplantation is only treatment available for advanced stage liver fibrosis. Therefore, new treatment strategies are currently in clinical development stages to treat the liver fibrosis. These treatment option include inhibition of hepatic injury, inhibition of activation of Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs), and inhibition of proliferation of HSCs, inhibition of deposition of type I collagen and proliferation of HSCs. Treatment options for liver fibrosis are usually depends on the underlying cause of the fibrosis. A healthcare professional can treat the underlying liver fibrosis illness conditions, to reduce the effects of liver disease.

Furthermore, key players in the liver fibrosis treatment market are engaged in pre-clinical and clinical studies to develop novel treatment therapies in liver fibrosis regime. For instance, in March 2018, the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for PTG-300: a subcutaneous injectable developed by Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. The PTG-300 is currently in clinical development stage for the potential treatment of beta-thalassemia, and can also be used in the liver fibrosis treatment.

North America market accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe in 2018. This is owing to increasing burden of potential risk factors leading to liver fibrosis such as obesity, type 2 diabetic, metabolic fibrosis, alcoholic fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), among others. For instance, according to the NASH Education Program, 2018 data findings, NAFLD is most common chronic liver condition in Western population of economies in the Europe and the U.S. region as compared to obesity and type 2 diabetes epidemics. Furthermore, the prevalence of NASH is expected to increase by 63% between 2015 and 2030, leading to NASH become a major cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. by 2020.

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016; more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older were overweight, among which around 650 million were obese. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD): Obesity Update 2017 report, obesity levels are expected to be particularly high in the U.S., Mexico and U.K., where 47%, 39% and 35% of the population respectively are projected to be obese in 2030.

Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the liver fibrosis treatment market include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Pfizer Inc., FibroGen, Inc., and Pharmaxis Limited.

