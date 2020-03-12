M2M SERVICES IN RETAIL 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
M2M Services in Retail Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “M2M Services in Retail – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Retail M2M includes specialized connected solutions or devices that are used for service vending, reporting, transaction processing, authentication, and authorization.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is M2M services for dynamic real-time tracking.
In 2018, the global M2M Services in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Services in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Services in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Rogers Communications
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
Cantaloupe Systems
Carriots
CCV
Coinco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Remote Device Management
Managed Service
Professional Service
Market segment by Application, split into
POS Terminals
Vending Machines
ATMs
Smart Parking Meters
Fare Ticketing Devices
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global M2M Services in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the M2M Services in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Services in Retail are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Remote Device Management
1.4.3 Managed Service
1.4.4 Professional Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 POS Terminals
1.5.3 Vending Machines
1.5.4 ATMs
1.5.5 Smart Parking Meters
1.5.6 Fare Ticketing Devices
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 M2M Services in Retail Market Size
2.2 M2M Services in Retail Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 M2M Services in Retail Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Rogers Communications
12.2.1 Rogers Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.2.4 Rogers Communications Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Rogers Communications Recent Development
12.3 Verizon Communications
12.3.1 Verizon Communications Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.3.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development
12.4 Vodafone
12.4.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.4.4 Vodafone Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Vodafone Recent Development
12.5 Cantaloupe Systems
12.5.1 Cantaloupe Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.5.4 Cantaloupe Systems Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cantaloupe Systems Recent Development
12.6 Carriots
12.6.1 Carriots Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.6.4 Carriots Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Carriots Recent Development
12.7 CCV
12.7.1 CCV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.7.4 CCV Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CCV Recent Development
12.8 Coinco
12.8.1 Coinco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction
12.8.4 Coinco Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Coinco Recent Development
Continued…..
