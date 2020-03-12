M2M SERVICES IN RETAIL 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

M2M Services in Retail Market 2019

M2M Services in Retail – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “M2M Services in Retail – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Retail M2M includes specialized connected solutions or devices that are used for service vending, reporting, transaction processing, authentication, and authorization.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is M2M services for dynamic real-time tracking.

In 2018, the global M2M Services in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global M2M Services in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Services in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Rogers Communications

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Cantaloupe Systems

Carriots

CCV

Coinco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Device Management

Managed Service

Professional Service

Market segment by Application, split into

POS Terminals

Vending Machines

ATMs

Smart Parking Meters

Fare Ticketing Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global M2M Services in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the M2M Services in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Services in Retail are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Remote Device Management

1.4.3 Managed Service

1.4.4 Professional Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global M2M Services in Retail Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 POS Terminals

1.5.3 Vending Machines

1.5.4 ATMs

1.5.5 Smart Parking Meters

1.5.6 Fare Ticketing Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 M2M Services in Retail Market Size

2.2 M2M Services in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Services in Retail Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 M2M Services in Retail Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Rogers Communications

12.2.1 Rogers Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.2.4 Rogers Communications Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Rogers Communications Recent Development

12.3 Verizon Communications

12.3.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.3.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

12.4 Vodafone

12.4.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.4.4 Vodafone Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.5 Cantaloupe Systems

12.5.1 Cantaloupe Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.5.4 Cantaloupe Systems Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cantaloupe Systems Recent Development

12.6 Carriots

12.6.1 Carriots Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.6.4 Carriots Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Carriots Recent Development

12.7 CCV

12.7.1 CCV Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.7.4 CCV Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CCV Recent Development

12.8 Coinco

12.8.1 Coinco Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 M2M Services in Retail Introduction

12.8.4 Coinco Revenue in M2M Services in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Coinco Recent Development

Continued…..

