Market News: Smoke Detector Market size, Market Share, Market trends by 2017:2023

Smoke detector is a sensing device, which detects smoke by functioning as a fire indicator. They use an optical sensor to provide fire alarm or flash lights to warn about fire breakout. Smoke can be detected either optically or through physical method. Smoke detectors have a wide application in commercials, corporate buildings, residential buildings and other public places. Smoke Detector Market is a sensing device used for combating fire by signaling out indications of smoke incidences. The global market is expected to reach $2,602 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023. The dual sensor smoke detectors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR as comparatively.

The demand for global smoke detectors market is expected to witness a growth, owing to its ability to provide fire protection measures. Moreover, rise in number of fire accidents contributes to the growth of the global smoke detectors market. In addition, increase in industries, such as food & beverage, industrial & automotive, and electronic, are expected to boost the global smoke detectors market growth due to wide range of fire related applications. However, the complications associated with installation of smoke detectors is expected to restrain the growth of the global smoke detectors market.

The global smoke detector market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into optical sensor smoke detector, photoelectric smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector and others. Based on the end-user industry, it is categorized into commercial, manufacturing, telecommunication, residential, automotive, oil & gas, and others. The geographical segmentation for global smoke detector market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global smoke detectors market are Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, Schneider Electric, SECOM CO., LTD, Protec Fire Detection Plc, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Nest labs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Products: Optical Sensor Smoke Detector, Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Dual Sensor Smoke Detector, Others

By End-user Industry: Commercial, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Others.

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

