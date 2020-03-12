Medical aesthetics is an area of medicine, dealing with aesthetics, well-being, external appearance, visible skin changes, and image of the patient. Medical aesthetics involve high-technology skin care procedures that represents the fusion of beauty and healthcare services. Procedures for these involves use of advanced technologies to enhance aesthetics of the person. Demand for anti-aging products and procedures is increasing significantly, owing to increasing focus of patients to look young and improve their appearance, especially by people aged 50 years and above.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing surgical procedures for enhancing personal appearance is a major driver for the global medical aesthetics market growth. For instance, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2015, women had over 18 million non-surgical and surgical procedures performed, that is around 85.6% of the total aesthetic procedures performed worldwide. The top five surgical procedures performed on women in 2015 were: breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. Furthermore, men had over 3 million non-surgical and surgical procedures, comprising around 14.4% of the total. The top five surgical procedures performed on men were: eyelid surgery, liposuction, gynecomastia surgery, rhinoplasty, fat grafting, and ear surgery. Male patients are increasingly focusing on undergoing aesthetic procedures, owing to better results with reduced downtime and discomfort. According to another ISAPS report, Botulinum Toxin continues to be the most common form of procedure, women and men undergo. A total number of over 4.6 million procedures are conducted on both the sexes of Botulinum Toxin. Procedures of Hyaluronic acid increased 6.5% from 2014 to 2015, whereas breast augmentation continues to be the most common surgical procedure among women with a 10.4% rise from 2014 and eyelid surgery is prevalent among men.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Regional Insights

Regional segmentation of medical aesthetics market by Coherent Market Insights, includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America medical aesthetics market is expected to hold a dominant position, due to increasing aesthetic procedures in the region. According to American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of medical aesthetics procedures performed in the U.S. has significantly increased. In 2016, people in the U.S. invested over US$ 15 billion on combined non-surgical and surgical procedures, with non-surgical accounting for 44% of all the procedures.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the medical aesthetics market include Cynosure, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis Ltd., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., PhotoMedex, Inc., Galderma S.A., Syneron Medical, Ltd., and Solta Medical, Inc. The industry is fragmented and highly competitive in nature with many local players competing with international players.