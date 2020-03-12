Medicinal cannabis are also known as Medical marijuana, which area used either to treat disease or to improve their symptoms. The two cannabinoids – delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) are used in treatment of certain disease or health conditions such as pain, blood pressure, memory, concentration, appetite, sensory stimulus, muscular problems, and seizures. The various economies are involved in the activities to legalize the export of medicinal cannabis product, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the medical cannabis market. For instance, in January 2018, the Government of Australia allowed cannabis producers in the region to export medicinal cannabis and cannabis products in the global market.

The global medical cannabis market is valued at US$ 3,520.7 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics:

According to the Medical Marijuana, Inc., an estimated size of the legal marijuana industry in the U.S. was US$ 7.1 billion in 2016 with increase of 25% Y-o-Y. In 2016, 28 states in the U.S. have legalized marijuana for medicinal purpose with some more gearing up for votes on the recreational use of marijuana. California, Nevada, Maine, and Massachusetts states in November 2016, voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. The accelerated pace of legalization of cannabis (marijuana) in the U.S. has attracted the attention of global investors in the medical cannabis market. However, lack of formulation of a comprehensive law pertaining to medical marijuana in some states inhibits patient access to the drug.

Legalization of medicinal cannabis in various economies is expected to drive the market growth:

Some of the major factors driving growth of the market include increasing approval of medicinal cannabis products and increasing research and development activities. For instance, in March 2017, a law that allows the use of cannabis plant was signed by the German parliament. This would in turn allow the healthcare professionals to prescribe medicinal cannabis products to the patients suffering from severe health issues such as chronic pain, vomiting, and nausea. However, excessive consumption of cannabis will induce tachycardia, which will in turn increase the risk of heart attack, especially for users who already suffer from heart disease or arrhythmias. This is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Potential medical cannabis markets other than the U.S. include Canada, Israel, Australia, and Spain. Mexico is also in process to consider the legalization of cannabis. For instance, in February 2016, Medical Marijuana, Inc. launched the HempMeds Mexico- a CBD hemp oil product in the Mexico. With the launch of HempMeds Mexico, company is intended to expand its cannabis business in the Latin America, by establishing the labs, manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in the Mexico, in coming years. Other economies are expected to consider legalization of the drug, once conclusive evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of cannabis are obtained through extensive research. Czech Republic, in 2013, legalized medical marijuana for patients suffering from chronic pain, epilepsy, chemotherapy induced side effects, and other severe disease indications. Moreover, the law allows patients with marijuana prescription to purchase the medicinal marijuana from pharmacies. However, cultivation of marijuana in not allowed in the country, and thereby suppliers need to import medicinal cannabis from other economies. This implies that there is a huge potential for growth of the medicinal cannabis industry in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Competitor Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the global medical cannabis market include BOL Pharma, Tilray, Medreleaf Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., Aphria, Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, and Medical Marijuana Inc.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global medicinal cannabis on the basis of point of sale, active ingredient and therapeutic application. On the basis of point of sale, the global medical cannabis market is classified into dispensaries, online pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy. Active ingredients of medicinal cannabis include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). Therapeutic Application categorized into pain, arthritis, neurological disease, and other applications.

