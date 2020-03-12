Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from straight oils (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include soluble oils and semisynthetic/synthetic fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives.

The United States average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3000.1 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3398.2 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of metal working fluids includes metal removal fluids, metal treating fluids, metal forming fluids and metal protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2019 is about 29.96%.

Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.

Global Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids).

This report researches the worldwide Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Metal Working Fluids (Metalworking Fluids) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Houghton

Quaker

BP

Fuchs

Exxonmobil

Metalworking Lubricants

Chevron

Henkel

Milacron

Chemtool

Yushiro

Master Chemical

Blaser

Dow

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Automotive

General Industry

Other

