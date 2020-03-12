MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mirabelle Plum Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Mirabelle Plum Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Mirabelle Plum, which is also known as the mirabelle prune is a fruit of the plum family. Mirabelle plum is a one of the specialties of the Lorraine region of France, which has an ideal climate and soil composition for the cultivation of this fruit.

Europe region is leading the market of mirabelle plum, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

By form, mirabelle plum market can be segmented into raw and processed form. Among these segments, the processed mirabelle plum in the form of puree is the most consumed product in the market and is also expected to grow further in the forecast period.

The global Mirabelle Plum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Sicoly

Mazzoni

Gruenewald Fruchtsaft

Maison de la Mirabelle

Harvey and Brockless

Segment by Type

Raw Mirabelle Plum

Processed Mirabelle Plum

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Others

