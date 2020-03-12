MULTI-CHANNEL NETWORK (MCN) MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Multi-channel Network (MCN) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Multi-channel network (MCN) are organizations that work with various video platforms.

Increasing number of internet users is a major factor driving growth of the multi-channel network market.

North America held dominant position in the multi-channel network market in 2017.

This report focuses on the global Multi-channel Network (MCN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-channel Network (MCN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Maker Studios

Fullscreen

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Culture Machine Media

Qyuki Digital Media

Vevo LLC

ZEFR

Warner Music

Universal Music Group

The Orchard Enterprises

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monetization Assistance

Cross Promotion

Production & Editing Tools

Funding

Digital Rights Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

TV Broadcasting

Information Technology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

