Nanophotonic Equipment Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)
Development of Nanophotonic equipment/devices deals with the design, fabrication and characterization of nanophotonic technology across various nanophotonic application. Current research and development is majorly focused on developing nanophotonic equipment for applications such as telecommunication, consumer electronics and healthcare.
Among all regions, North America followed by Western Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to continuous focus on commercializing nanophotonic technology into various applications.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Nanonics Imaging
Cambridge Display
Samsung
Osram
IBM
Philips
Novaled GmbH
Hitachi
General Electric
Covega Corporation
Segment by Type
Nano-Ribbons
Quantum Dots
Nano-Tubes
Photonic Crystals
Plasmonics
Others
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Others
