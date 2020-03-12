Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Centric Warfare (NCW) development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3583120-global-network-centric-warfare-ncw-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
The Raytheon Company
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Bae Systems PLC.
Northrop Grumann Corporation
Thales Group
General Dynamics Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
Airbus Group N.V.
Harris Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tactical
Strategic
Market segment by Application, split into
Intelligence, Survelliance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Communications
Computers
Cyber
Combat
Command & Control
Electronic Warfare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Centric Warfare (NCW) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Tactical
1.4.3 Strategic
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Intelligence, Survelliance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
1.5.3 Communications
1.5.4 Computers
1.5.5 Cyber
1.5.6 Combat
1.5.7 Command & Control
1.5.8 Electronic Warfare
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
12.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Development
12.3 The Raytheon Company
12.3.1 The Raytheon Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.3.4 The Raytheon Company Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 The Raytheon Company Recent Development
12.4 Rockwell Collins, Inc.
12.4.1 Rockwell Collins, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.4.4 Rockwell Collins, Inc. Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Rockwell Collins, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Bae Systems PLC.
12.5.1 Bae Systems PLC. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.5.4 Bae Systems PLC. Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bae Systems PLC. Recent Development
12.6 Northrop Grumann Corporation
12.6.1 Northrop Grumann Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.6.4 Northrop Grumann Corporation Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Northrop Grumann Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Thales Group
12.7.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.7.4 Thales Group Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.8 General Dynamics Corporation
12.8.1 General Dynamics Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.8.4 General Dynamics Corporation Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 General Dynamics Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Elbit Systems Ltd
12.9.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.9.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Development
12.10 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
12.10.1 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Introduction
12.10.4 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Airbus Group N.V.
12.12 Harris Corporation
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3583120-global-network-centric-warfare-ncw-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)