Neuropeptide Y (NPY), a peptide with 36-amino acids, acts as a neurotransmitter in the autonomic nervous system (ANS). It is one of the most abundant neuropeptides in the central and peripheral nervous system. In the periphery, NPY is widely distributed in the adrenal medulla, in the sympathetic nerves, platelets, and various cell types within white adipose tissue. NPY in the central nervous systems is found in highest concentration within the brain stem, hypothalamus, and anterior pituitary. In spite of the major improvements and simplifications in peptide synthesis over the last few years, a considerable amount of skill is still involved in development of neuropeptide Y. Neuropeptide Y (NPY) is a potent neurotransmitter in reproductive endocrine functions regulating stress, eating behavior, and metabolism. Considerable progress has been made in understanding the role of NPY and its receptors in various disorders. The synthesis of NPY antagonists is difficult, elusive, and a time consuming task.

Neuropeptide Y Acetate Market Dynamics:

Increase in patient population suffering from metabolic disorders and cancer, rise in research and development pipeline of peptide drugs, and technological advancements are the major factors expected to propel growth of neuropeptide Y acetate market in the near future. However, complexity in peptide formulations and lack of regulatory standards pose a major challenge to the global market growth.

Neuropeptide Y Acetate Market – Drug in Use:

Megestrol acetate is a synthetic, orally-active derivative of naturally occurring hormone porogesterone. It increases appetite via stimulation of neuropeptide. Megesterol acetate improves appetite as well as protein and energy intake. However, its adverse effects include dizziness, confusion, head-aches, hyperglycemia, diarrhea, thromboembolic phenomena, peripheral edema, break-through uterine bleeding, adrenal insufficiency, and adrenal suppression. It is majorly used in cachexia that occurs with a number of diseases such as advanced cancer, chronic heart failure, AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and renal failure. Nanocrystals of megestrol acetate can potentially address the unmet needs in treatment of anorexia-cachexia with improved bioavailability. The formulation may have the potential to produce a more rapid clinical response and significant improvements in the outcome of patients with this disorder.

Key Players:

Amgen, Inc., Phoenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Eli Lilly & Co, Pfizer, Inc., and Bachem Holding AG, Roche AG, Ipsen, Peptisyntha, Lonza, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited are some of the key players in the global neuropeptide Y acetate market.

Neuropeptide Y Acetate Market Taxonomy:

The global neuropeptide Y acetate market can be segmented on the basis of disease, application, and geography. On the basis of application, the global neuropeptide Y acetate market is classified into following categories – food intake, obesity, stress and diet, alcoholism, and receptors. The effect on food intake is due to its innervation with other appetite regulatory factors in the CNS. This results in regulating energy utilization via modulation of fat metabolism and deposition. NPY receptors (NPYRs) are distributed across the body, classified as NPYR1, NPYR2, and NPYR5, all of which are G protein coupled receptors. Besides, solid phase peptide synthesis, liquid phase peptide synthesis, and hybrid method are the different technologies used to synthesize these peptides.

