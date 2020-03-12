Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.

Non-alcoholic beverages are fast gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, owing to a growing consumption of tea and coffee in the region, particularly in countries like India.

North America: Health conscious Americans are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional soda beverages and this has prompted non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers to launch innovative products such as cold-pressed juices, craft sodas, and other low-calorie beverages. New flavors of sparkling water and energy drinks are fast replacing soda beverages in the region. Also, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the functional beverages segment.

Europe: Europe is the third largest consumer of non-alcoholic beverages after Asia Pacific and North America and the primary reason for this is an increasing consumer shift towards non-alcoholic beverages and a growing popularity of specialty tea across the region.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola

Suntory Beverage and Food

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Arca Continental

Ito En

Uni-President China Holdings

Monster Beverage

Embotelladora Andina

Refresco Group

Britvic

Lotte Chilsung Beverage

Kagome

DyDo Group

Lassonde Industries

Tata Global Beverages

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Fraser and Neave Holdings

Segment by Type

Carbonated

Non-Carbonated

RTD Beverages

Hot Drinks

Sports and Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Segment by Application

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Others

