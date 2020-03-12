Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)
This comprehensive Non-alcoholic Beverages Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
An alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink is a version of an alcoholic drink made without alcohol, or with the alcohol removed or reduced to almost zero.
Non-alcoholic beverages are fast gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, owing to a growing consumption of tea and coffee in the region, particularly in countries like India.
North America: Health conscious Americans are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional soda beverages and this has prompted non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers to launch innovative products such as cold-pressed juices, craft sodas, and other low-calorie beverages. New flavors of sparkling water and energy drinks are fast replacing soda beverages in the region. Also, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the functional beverages segment.
Europe: Europe is the third largest consumer of non-alcoholic beverages after Asia Pacific and North America and the primary reason for this is an increasing consumer shift towards non-alcoholic beverages and a growing popularity of specialty tea across the region.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
PepsiCo
The Coca-Cola
Suntory Beverage and Food
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Arca Continental
Ito En
Uni-President China Holdings
Monster Beverage
Embotelladora Andina
Refresco Group
Britvic
Lotte Chilsung Beverage
Kagome
DyDo Group
Lassonde Industries
Tata Global Beverages
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group
Fraser and Neave Holdings
Segment by Type
Carbonated
Non-Carbonated
RTD Beverages
Hot Drinks
Sports and Energy Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Segment by Application
Convenience Stores
E-commerce
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Others
