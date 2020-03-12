Non-invasive Biosensors Market 2026 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook And Forecast to 2026

Non-invasive biosensors are novel diagnosis devices, which do not require any invasive procedure for detection of any substance or disease. This technology uses sweat, tears, or saliva for diagnostic purpose. Glucose monitoring and blood analytes monitor have become available in the market, which uses non-invasive biosensors. Moreover, there are many non-invasive biosensors under development and under clinical trial for new applications such as cancer and blood alcohol concentration detection.

Request Informative Sample Copy of Research at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1704

Market Dynamics

Increasing approval and launches of novel non-invasive biosensors is expected to boost growth of global non-invasive biosensors market in the near future. For instance, in 2016, Nemaura Medical, Inc. received CE approval in the European Union for its latest sugarBEAT, a minimally invasive wireless continuous glucose monitor. Moreover, in 2013, Integrity Applications Inc. received CE marking for its new GlucoTrack DF-F device, a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device. Increasing research and development activities for developing novel non-invasive biosensors is also expected to drive growth of market in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Mclean Hospital announced that LabPatch-alcohol, its non-invasive skin patch that detects blood alcohol concentration, is in clinical trial. LabPatch-alcohol is in early Phase 1 stage of clinical trial. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diabetes is also expected to increase demand for non-invasive biosensors for diagnosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2014, around 8.5% of adults aged 18 and above accounting for 422 million adults were suffering from diabetes worldwide.

Increasing approval for non-invasive biosensor devices is expected to drive growth of the global market

In 2016, Nemaura Medical, Inc. received CE approval in the European Union for its sugarBEAT, a minimally invasive wireless continuous glucose monitor. SugarBEAT CGM system is available in the form of sensor patch and provides glucose readings on a standalone reader, smart watch or smart phone app via Bluetooth. In March 2018, Nemaura Medical, Inc. expanded its manufacturing facilities for large scale production of its new SugarBEAT CGM system. The company is expected to launch its product in the U.K. in the near future. The approval and launche of such novel devices is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of global non-invasive biosensor market in the near future.

The global non-invasive biosensor market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Increasing research and development and robust pipeline of novel non-invasive biosensors is expected to drive growth of the non-invasive biosensor market

Increasing research and development and a robust pipeline of novel non-invasive biosensors is expected to drive growth of the global non-invasive biosensor market in the near future. For instance, MediWise Ltd.—a U.K.-based company—has its product GlucoWise in clinical trial. GlucoWise is a non-invasive glucose monitor device and is expected to be launched in 2018. In 2017, researchers from University of Cincinnati developed a non-invasive biosensor, which uses chemical stimulant to produce sweat and uses sweat to monitor biometrics.

Global Prominant Key Players –

Key players operating in the non-invasive biosensors market include Nemaura Medical, Inc., MediWise Ltd., Integrity Applications Inc., OrSense, Medtronic Plc, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Grab Impressive Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1704

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.