Non-invasive pain management is a procedure used to control pain caused by illness or injury. Increasing incidence of cancer and rising number of trauma cases worldwide leads to increasing demand to manage pain associated with it. As per statistics released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, trauma accounts for 41 million visits to the emergency ward each year in the U.S. Pain management is broadly classified as non-invasive non-drug pain management, non-invasive pharmacologic pain management, and invasive pain management. Noninvasive non drug pain management process includes specific exercise, manual techniques involving force techniques to the affected area, behavioral modification including cognitive therapy, superficial heating and cooling of skin, and use of electrotherapy devices..

Supportive Government Initiatives: A much needed impetus for Non-invasive pain management devices market growth:

Developed economies such as the U.S., U.K. and Germany experience high rate of adoption due to better healthcare facilities and easy availability in these countries. As per the report of the American academy of pain medicine, every year over 100 million people suffer from chronic pain, 25.8 million from diabetes, 16.3 million from coronary heart disease, and 11.9 million from cancer in the U.S. This number is expected to further increase in the near future. The increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries and multiple sclerosis, and growing number of trauma cases is expected to boost growth of global noninvasive pain management device. Increasing funding initiatives by various government and non-governmental organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) such as Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) aimed to better understand the human brain and harness the same for various therapeutic applications, including effective pain management, is expected to create a conducive environment for market growth. This initiative encourages collaboration of neurologists and scientists to accelerate development and application of various technologies. In March 2016, the national pain strategy was released by the office of the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. department of health and human services, which includes benefits for people suffering from chronic pain, which in turn is expected to be responsible for decline in prevalence of pain in pediatric and geriatric population, this is further projected to provide impetus to the non-invasive pain management devices market.

Growing focus on development of drug-free treatment options:

Companies are focusing on launching new devices to the market with advanced features and technology to differentiate their products from those of competitors. In July 2016, Bayer launched Aleve Direct Therapy TENS Device—a safe, drug free and pain relief device meant for professional use. The device is used to provide temporary relief from pain associated with sore and aching muscles. The non-invasive pain management devices market is projected to witness robust growth due to increasing chronic pain cases as projected by the WHO in 2015, that around 20% of the adult population in Europe suffered from chronic pain and around 16% population of the U.S. suffered from chronic and severe pain. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives such as that by Australian government in 2005, after approval of the multidisciplinary faculty of pain medicine to achieve better pain management facilities in the country for patients suffering from cancer is expected to fuel growth of the global non-invasive pain management market.

Highly fragmented market with significant growth opportunities still on offer:

The global non-invasive pain management devices market is highly fragmented, owing to the participation of many established and emerging players. Companies are inclined towards introducing new user-friendly applications to diagnose various symptoms of chronic pain. For example, Pfizer Inc. is focusing on efforts to build a mobile application to detect chronic pain and is expected to launch the version in 2017. Major players involved in the non-invasive pain management devices market are Iskra Medical d.o.o, ActivLife Technologies Pty Ltd, Chattanooga International, Zynex Medical, I-Tech Medical Division, and MediHighTec.

