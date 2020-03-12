Oct 29, 2018 7:24 AM ET Managed VPN Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

iCrowdNewswire – Oct 29, 2018

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Managed VPN Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Managed VPN Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Managed VPN Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Managed VPN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed VPN development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed VPN services enable users to manage and monitor their organization’s network, and provide a complete view of the network. Service providers help enterprises manage the end points of the network, and notify users whenever a threat is detected. Moreover, enterprises can access a portal where all the activities of the network, such as performance reporting, network health monitoring, service management, and SLA management are reported, which makes management of the network easier. Furthermore, managed services help organizations in the optimum utilization of all the resources, which increases the efficiency of the organization.

Small and medium enterprises are increasing rapidly across the globe. These enterprises need efficient VPN services to connect their customers globally through the Internet. Managed VPN services can focus on such enterprises that are doing business on a small scale, but they need to fulfill the demand at a global level. The demand for VPN services in small and medium level enterprises could be less, but if service providers succeed to reach a large number of SMBs, they could earn good revenue from these enterprises.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Cisco Systems

BT Group PLC

CenturyLink

Vodafone Group

Verizon Communication

Orange Business Services

Tata Communication

NTT Corporation

Telefonica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-site VPN

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Power

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3372340-global-managed-vpn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed VPN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Remote Access VPN

1.4.3 Site-to-site VPN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed VPN Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.5 Energy and Power

1.5.6 Media and Entertainment

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed VPN Market Size

2.2 Managed VPN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed VPN Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Managed VPN Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T

12.1.1 AT&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 BT Group PLC

12.3.1 BT Group PLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.3.4 BT Group PLC Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 BT Group PLC Recent Development

12.4 CenturyLink

12.4.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.4.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.5 Vodafone Group

12.5.1 Vodafone Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.5.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Vodafone Group Recent Development

12.6 Verizon Communication

12.6.1 Verizon Communication Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.6.4 Verizon Communication Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Verizon Communication Recent Development

12.7 Orange Business Services

12.7.1 Orange Business Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.7.4 Orange Business Services Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Orange Business Services Recent Development

12.8 Tata Communication

12.8.1 Tata Communication Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.8.4 Tata Communication Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Tata Communication Recent Development

12.9 NTT Corporation

12.9.1 NTT Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.9.4 NTT Corporation Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 NTT Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Telefonica

12.10.1 Telefonica Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed VPN Introduction

12.10.4 Telefonica Revenue in Managed VPN Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Telefonica Recent Development

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3372340-global-managed-vpn-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Continued….