Omeprazole Market to See Incredible Growth By 2018-2026

Omeprazole delayed-release capsules in combination with other medications are used to eliminate H. pylori, a bacteria causing ulcers and prevent the development of new ulcers in people with a history of ulcer formation of the small intestine. Prescription omeprazole is also used to treat higher acid producing stomach conditions such as Zollinger-Ellison syndrome in adults. According to the survey by Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 2012, ZES occurs in about one in every 1 million people, and is more common among men 30 to 50 years old.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of acid related diseases (ARDs) including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a major factor driving omeprazole market growth. According to the research survey conducted by Florida Hospitals, 2015, pregnant women are at a higher risk of acid reflux, with an estimated 25% pregnant women experiencing the symptoms. The survey further stated that about 20% of people with acid reflux are at a higher risk of developing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Furthermore, increase in H.pylori infection and NSAID associated gastric and duodenal ulcers are expected to bolster market growth in the near future.

Also, launch of low-cost generic versions of omeprazole is expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in 2016, Dr. Reddy’s launched generic version to Zegerid capsules (omeprazole/sodium bicarbonate) for short-term treatment of stomach and duodenal ulcers, erosive esophagitis and heartburn associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Increasing prevalence of peptic ulcers is expected to propel omeprazole market growth

Increasing prevalence of duodenal ulcers is expected to propel growth of the omeprazole market. According to a survey by Virtual Medical Center, 2016, peptic ulcer is the most common disease occurring in about 10-15% of the global population at a time. It is common in men and more common in elderly people. The survey further stated that duodenal ulcers are four times more common than gastric ulcers.

Also, increasing awareness activities for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders by various organizations is a major factor bolstering market growth. For instance, the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), a nonprofit education and research organization helps to improve the life of people affected by chronic digestive conditions. IFFGD enhances awareness, supports research, for treating gastrointestinal disorders and educate individuals.

Increasing prevalence of H.pylori associated infection and favorable pricing policies to bolster the market growth

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global omeprazole market. This is owing to increasing number of people affected by H.pylori infection, which in turn is expected to increase the risk of gastric and duodenal ulcers. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Health Information Center, 2014, about 30 to 40 percent of people in the U.S. suffer from the H. pylori infection, thus increasing the risk of duodenal and gastric development.

Furthermore, attractive discount programs offered by various online portals to provide a cost-effective option for the prescription product is expected to drive market growth. For instance, SingleCare, an online service for prescriptions, partners with the major pharmacies in the U.S. help patients to save around 80% off on prescription cost, thus providing access to affordable treatment. Also, generic omeprazole is covered by most Medicare and insurance plans.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global omeprazole market include, Astrazeneca Plc., Sandoz, Inc., Mylan N.V., Apotex, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Santarus, Inc., Watson laboratories, Inc., and Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d.

Moreover, the players are focused on providing customers with high quality and value alternatives for treating gastric diseases. In 2015, Aurobindo Pharma Limited received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval to manufacture and market omeprazole delayed-release capsules. The drug is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Prilosec of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals.

