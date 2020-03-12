Orthopedic trauma is a condition that includes injuries mainly affecting the human skeletal system thereby, limiting smooth mobility of the person affected and reduces quality of life. It includes the conditions ranging from simple fracture to severe life threatening injuries caused, due to accidents or other fatal incidences. Orthopedic trauma includes multiple broken bones across different parts of the body such as hand (humerus, radius, and ulna), leg (Femur, Tibia, and fibula), feet (Tarsals, Metatarsals, and Phalanges), shoulder (clavicle and scapula), and brain that involve extensive reconstructive surgery. Various equipment and devices play a key role in reconstructive surgeries such as screws, plate system, nail system, special implants (internal fixator devices), and external fixator devices. These devices are commonly made of titanium and stainless steel.

Major factors driving growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market is increasing incidence of fractures associated with trauma injuries. According to fracture risk map provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2017, regions such North America and Eurasia have high probability of over 15%, where people aged 65 years and above have risk of fragile fracture, whereas Europe and some part of Latin America has intermediate probability 10-15% for risk of fragile fracture. Injuries from various reasons such as falls and road accidents accounted for one of largest contributor for trauma. According to WHO report, Injuries and Violence facts 2014, over 5 million people die each year as a result of injuries, resulting from acts of violence (suicide and attack by other), road crashes, burns, falls and other causes. These injuries account for 9% of the world’s deaths, which is close to twice than that of other leading causes (HIV, TB and Malaria). Along with this several people suffer non-fatal injuries, which require treatment. Major players have broad product range to cater to different needs of people for various skeletal trauma. This is expected to aid in growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rising number of orthopedic trauma cases is expected to drive growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market

Trauma, which causes skeletal injury is associated with number of causes such as road accident and fall injury. Increasing number of trauma associated with road accidents and other causes is expected to propel growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market. According to Global Burden of Disease report published by Lancet in 2015, road injuries is one of leading cause amongst 20 causes of the disease burden worldwide. Rising number of fall injuries is also expected to boost orthopedic trauma devices market, as often fall injury causes dislocation and breakage of bones, which may require surgical procedure. According to World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet in 2018, each year there are around 37.3 million falls, which requires medical attention whereas estimated 646,000 individuals die from falls globally every year. Rising geriatric population would also aid in growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market, as people in this age group are more prone to bone fractures, due to fall injury and other orthopedic complications. According to a WHO factsheet, 2018, adults older than 65 years of age suffer from the greatest number of fatal falls. According to United Nation report titled World Population Prospect -the 2017 revision, global population of people aged over 60 years would rise from 962 million to 1.3 billion by 2030, which in turn could be a leading factor for increasing demand for orthopedic trauma device, over the forecast period.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holding Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Biomet, Inc, DePuy Synthes, and others.

