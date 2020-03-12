PA66 Engineering Plastics Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

PA66, also referred to as nylon 6, 6, is a polyamide from nylon class. It is made of hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. PA66 engineering plastics is frequently used when high mechanical strength, great rigidity, and good stability under heat is required. They are used for automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and consumer applications.

In global market, the production of PA66 engineering plastics increases from 1404.2 K MT in 2011 to 1618.9 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.62%. In 2015, the global PA66 engineering plastics market is led by North America, capturing about 47.48% of global PA66 engineering plastics production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.75% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PA66 engineering plastics are concentrated in Invista, Ascend, Solvay, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Dupont and Shenma. Invista is the world leader, holding 24.63% production market share in 2015.

In application, PA66 engineering plastics downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment and others and recently PA66 engineering plastics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 engineering plastics market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 50.18% of total downstream consumption of PA66 engineering plastics in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications with a CAGR of 3.44% from 2016 to 2021, so in the next few years, PA66 engineering plastics production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of PA66 engineering plastics is estimated to be 1976 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global PA66 Engineering Plastics market size will increase to 5130 Million US$ by 2025, from 4250 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PA66 Engineering Plastics.

This report researches the worldwide PA66 Engineering Plastics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PA66 Engineering Plastics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang

PA66 Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Type

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

PA66 Engineering Plastics Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery equipment

Others

PA66 Engineering Plastics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PA66 Engineering Plastics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

………

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Injection Molding Grade

1.4.3 Extrusion Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Machinery equipment

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production

2.1.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key PA66 Engineering Plastics Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 PA66 Engineering Plastics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 PA66 Engineering Plastics Production by Regions

4.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States PA66 Engineering Plastics Production

4.2.2 United States PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States PA66 Engineering Plastics Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PA66 Engineering Plastics Production

4.3.2 Europe PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe PA66 Engineering Plastics Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China PA66 Engineering Plastics Production

4.4.2 China PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China PA66 Engineering Plastics Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan PA66 Engineering Plastics Production

4.5.2 Japan PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan PA66 Engineering Plastics Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Continued……

