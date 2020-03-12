PC Power Supply Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Industry Overview of PC Power Supply Market

A power supply unit (or PSU) converts mains AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage.

The largest market is in Asia-Pacific. The market reached a production volume of approximately 70829 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 70.68%, and the secondary market is North America, it reached a production volume of 12604 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 12.58%.

At present, in Greater China the PC Power Supply industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in Taiwan, China, etc.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Delta, Lite-On, Chicony, CWT, Acbel, Great Wall, FSP, Huntkey, Antec, GIGABYTE, SeaSonic, Thermaltake, Corsair, CoolerMaster, In Win, GOLDEN FIELD, VisionTek, EVGA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: Below 500 Watts, 500W ~750 Watts, Above 750 Watts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Consumer PC, Business PC, Industrial PC, ,

Key Market Dynamics: The Global PC Power Supply Market research report provides thorough forecasts on the latest market trends, development patterns, and research methodologies. Some of the factors that are directly influencing the market include the production strategies and methodologies, development platforms, and the product model itself, and even a minute change within the product profile would result in massive changes within the above mentioned factors. All of these factors are explained in detail in the research study.

Major Growth Prospects: The report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, M&A, R&D, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global PC Power Supply Market report includes the precisely studied and evaluated data of the major market participants and their market scope using a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools include Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, which have been used to study the growth of the key players operating in the market.

