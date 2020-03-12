Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market By 2026: Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth

Peptide cancer vaccines aids to elicit and expand tumor-specific T-cells capable of controlling or eradicating tumor. This vaccine consists of one or more short or long amino acid sequences as tumor antigens, combined with vaccine adjuvant. In the recent past, results of clinical trials performed using peptide cancer vaccine had exhibited negative outcomes. So, researchers in the peptide vaccine have considered this as outdated therapy and declared it as no longer viable for cancer treatment. However, increasing progress in understanding critical role of immune adjuvants, modes of vaccine administration, and T cell dynamics has led to re-emergence of this approach for treating malignant disorders.

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer and failure of conventional methods to treat the disease effectively have led to increasing demand for new immunotherapy-based therapy such as peptide vaccine. According to a National Cancer Institute, 2016, in the U.S., it was estimated that 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed with an approximate 595,690 deaths from the disease. The number of people with cancer is expected to rise to 19 million by 2024. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported around 14 million cases of cancer and 8.2 million deaths caused by the disease in 2012. Among these, the common cases pertained to lung, colorectal, prostate, cervical, and breast cancer, which significantly has increased demand for peptide vaccines, in turn aiding in growth of the global peptide cancer vaccine market.

To cater to increasing demand for vaccines, manufacturers are also involved in mergers and acquisitions and new product launches in the peptide cancer vaccine market. For instance, in May 2018, Merck & Co. invested US$ 125 Million in Moderna Therapeutics. This expansion included partnering on mRNA-5671, Moderna’s mRNA KRAS cancer vaccine, and other shared antigen mRNA cancer vaccines. This vaccine includes an mRNA for four most commonly found KRAS mutations, which according to Moderna will cover most of the mutation that occur in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. In November 2017, Moderna launched the Phase I KEYNOTE-603 study of mRNA-4157, an mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccine being developed with Merck & Co., through a US$ 100-million-plus mRNA partnership.

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market – Regional Insights

North America market accounted for the largest share in the global peptide cancer vaccine market, followed by Europe market in 2016. This is attributed to presence of a high number of top pharmaceutical and biotech companies in this region, such as, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche and many more. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cancer is also expected to foster the market of peptide cancer vaccine market in the near future. According to a National Cancer Institute, 2016, an estimated 16.8 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the U.S., with an approximate 595,690 deaths from the disease. The number of people with cancer is expected to rise to 19 million by 2024.

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market – Competitive Analysis

Major key players operating in the global peptide cancer vaccine market include, TapImmune, Merck, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, Sellas, BioLife Science, Boston Biomedical, VAXON Biotech, Lytix Biopharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Generex Biotechnology, OncoTherapy Science, Enzo Life Science, Antigen Express, Immatics Biotechnologies, Immatics, Immune Design, Immunomedics, Galena Biopharma, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, and Ultimovacs.

