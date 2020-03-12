Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

Pharmaceutical waste management offers the full complement of medical waste disposal including solid waste, pharmaceutical waste, and document destruction

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Based on nature of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment dominated the global pharmaceutical waste market. Increase in government awareness programs for safe and efficient pharmaceutical waste disposal in developing economies is expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of type of waste, the non-controlled prescription drugs segment dominated the global pharmaceutical waste management market. Increase in usage of prescription medication for treating high blood pressure, diabetes, and bacterial infections is expected to drive the non-controlled prescription drugs segment during the forecast period. Based on waste generator, the hospitals segment is expected to account for major market share during the forecast period, as all unused medications are disposed through hospitals and community pharmacies in most of the developed economies.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stericycle

Waste Management

BioMedical Waste Solution

Daniels Sharpsmart

Veolia Environnement

Sharps Compliance

Clean Harbors

MedWaste Management

ATI

UMI

Republic Services

Cyntox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hazardous Waste

Non-hazardous Waste

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Clinics & Physician Offices

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hazardous Waste

1.4.3 Non-hazardous Waste

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Pharmacies

1.5.4 Clinics & Physician Offices

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Stericycle

12.1.1 Stericycle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.1.4 Stericycle Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Stericycle Recent Development

12.2 Waste Management

12.2.1 Waste Management Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.2.4 Waste Management Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Waste Management Recent Development

12.3 BioMedical Waste Solution

12.3.1 BioMedical Waste Solution Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.3.4 BioMedical Waste Solution Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BioMedical Waste Solution Recent Development

12.4 Daniels Sharpsmart

12.4.1 Daniels Sharpsmart Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.4.4 Daniels Sharpsmart Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Daniels Sharpsmart Recent Development

12.5 Veolia Environnement

12.5.1 Veolia Environnement Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.5.4 Veolia Environnement Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Veolia Environnement Recent Development

12.6 Sharps Compliance

12.6.1 Sharps Compliance Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.6.4 Sharps Compliance Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sharps Compliance Recent Development

12.7 Clean Harbors

12.7.1 Clean Harbors Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.7.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development

12.8 MedWaste Management

12.8.1 MedWaste Management Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.8.4 MedWaste Management Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 MedWaste Management Recent Development

12.9 ATI

12.9.1 ATI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.9.4 ATI Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ATI Recent Development

12.10 UMI

12.10.1 UMI Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction

12.10.4 UMI Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 UMI Recent Development

12.11 Republic Services

12.12 Cyntox

Continued….

