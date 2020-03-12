Plastic Waste Management Market Examines in Latest Research Report in 2026

XploreMR provides an exclusive analysis of global Plastic Waste Management Market in the revised report titled “Global Plastic Waste Management Market: North America is estimated to account for Significant Market Share during 2018 – 2026”. The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the Plastic Waste Management market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Plastic Waste Management market in terms of market Volume (KT) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in the global Plastic Waste management market according to resin type, source of waste collection and nature of service. For better understanding of the market, the report comes loaded with analysis of factors, such as drivers, trends, restraints and their impact on the market dynamics. The report is segmented into four sections by resin type, by nature of service, by source of waste collection and by region.

The report on the global Plastic Waste Management market starts with executive summary and market introduction and provides a complete view of the market. This section includes plastic waste management Market view point, value chain analysis and forecast factors impact analysis. The section that follows analyses the global Plastic Waste Management market on the basis of its segments and presents forecast for the period of 2018-2026. The global Plastic Waste Management market is segmented into:

By Resin Type By Nature of Service By Source of Waste Collection By Region Thermosetting Polyurethane Epoxy Polyester Others (Polyimide, Silicone, etc.)

Thermoplastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Others (Nylon, PC, etc.)

Disposal

Processing Incineration Recycling Others (Pyrolysis, fuel, etc.)

Containers & Packaging

Construction

Electric & Electronic Components

Industrial Process Waste

Automotive Scrapyard

Household & Municipal Waste

Others (Marine, Agriculture, etc.) North America

Latin America

Europe

China

India

Japan

SEA & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Last section of the report includes competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on categories of manufactures and service providers across the value chain and their presence in the global Plastic Waste Management market.

Research Methodology

Plastic waste management market’s volume was inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts and key manufacturer/ solution providers through primary interviews. Each interview was thoroughly analyzed and average plastic waste management market volume was deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporation in the report. For the estimation of global plastic waste generation, per-capita solid waste generation across various countries was also analyzed. For the plastic waste management market analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base number with estimated Plastic Waste generation in 2018 and forecast has been made for years 2018 to 2026. The plastic waste management market size is calculated with different resin types of Plastic Waste Management and based on their selling price in respective regions. Further, data points, such as nature of service split, source of waste collection split and regional split, along with qualitative inputs from primary research have been incorporated to provide precise plastic waste management market analysis. The forecast presented in this report estimates the total revenue projected to be generated across the Plastic Waste Management market over the forecast period (2018–2026).

In this report, we have conducted forecast in terms of CAGR and analyzed market on the basis of Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth in order to understand the behavior of the plastic waste management market and identify opportunities in the Plastic Waste Management market. Moreover, for a better understanding of each segment’s growth, we have analyzed the global Plastic Waste Management market in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS), which provides in-depth information about potential resources and key trends involved in the Plastic Waste Management market. Along with this, XploreMR has used market attractive index, which provides information about the performance and growth of each key segment in the global Plastic Waste Management market.

