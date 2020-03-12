Postoperative Pain Management Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Postoperative pain includes all type of acute pain that occurs due to injuries and can resolve in appropriate healing period. Such pain often responds to analgesic medication and treatment of the precipitating cause. Postoperative pain can also cause cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, metabolic etc. The aim of any postoperative pain treatment is to mobilize the patient as early as possible. It allows the patient to drink and eat as early as possible and to be able to deep breathe and cough. If patients are not given proper postoperative pain treatment, they can have risk of cardiac problems, chest infections, depression, wound increased infection rate and hypoxia. Postoperative pain treatment evolved with different understanding of how drugs affect in our body when used in combinations.

Prevalent Scenarios in Postoperative Pain Management Market

Increasing number of surgical procedure is expected to act as a value-driver to the global postoperative pain management market. As per the World Bank, in the U.S. there were 30,537 number of surgical procedures performed in 2012. As per National Center for Health Statistics, of overall surgical procedures half of the procedure requires postoperative pain medication which provides high opportunity for manufacturers. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year there are around 41 million visits in emergency department due to trauma. Around 450,000 burns require medical attention annually. Increase in trauma cases to act as a fuel to the overall growth of postoperative pain management market. Some postoperative pain drugs include side effects. Despite the many advancement in postoperative pain management, opioids are still considered as the mainstay pain therapy in many settings. All opioids have significant side effects that are limiting its use. One of the major side-effects associated with the use of opioid is respiratory depression. According to CDC, the prescription opioid overdose killed around 16,500 people in 2015. The increasing cases of drug overdoses and side-effects associated with postoperative pain drugs is expected to act as a restraint to the overall market. Increasing geriatric population in emerging economies and increasing prevalent cases of acute diseases is expected to fuel growth of the market. Increasing patient awareness regarding surgeries and operations and the growing research related to pain management is expected to create high opportunity for pain relieving drug manufacturers. Increasing government’s initiative to promote better postoperative pain treatment is expected to increase growth of market. One such initiative is APOP project (Acute postoperative pain management), it is national multicenter quality improvement initiative started by Australia government in 2008. The project was aimed to improve the management of postoperative pain by promoting the best practice. North America region is expected to contribute major share to the overall postoperative pain management market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, better reimbursement policies, easy availability of advanced healthcare treatment and growing healthcare infrastructure in these region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for the postoperative pain management.

Highly Fragmented Market

The global postoperative pain management market is highly fragmented, owing to the participation of many established and emerging players. Major players involved in the market are Bayer AG, DURECT Corporation, Pfizer Inc., BTG International Ltd, Novartis AG, A.P. Pharma, Inc., among others.

