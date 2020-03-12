PREGNANCY AND OVULATION TESTING 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

A pregnancy test attempts to determine whether or not a woman is pregnant. Indicative markers are found in blood and urine, and pregnancy tests require sampling one of these substances. The first of these markers to be discovered, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), was discovered in 1930 to be produced by the syncytiotrophoblast cells of the fertilised ova (eggs).

The increasing acceptance of home testing kits to check the possibility of pregnancy is projected to spur market demand during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing include

SPD

Church & Dwight

BioMerieux

Alere

Rohto

Mankind Pharma

Geratherm Medical

Fairhaven Health

Quidel Corporation

Wondfo

Arax

Egens Biotech

RunBio

CIGA Healthcare

Market Size Split by Type

Pregnancy Testing

Ovulation Testing

Market Size Split by Application

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

