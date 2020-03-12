Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, 2018-2026 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Hypertension, also called as High Blood Pressure (HBD) is the major cause of concern among the society. It is a long term medical condition, which affects blood pressure in the arteries. The long term high blood pressure may result into, major health complications such as stroke, heart failure, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, vision loss, and other problems. According to the American Heart Association, Inc. report in 2013, around 77.9 million (1 out of every 3) adults are suffering from high blood pressure in the U.S. Pressure monitoring devices effectively monitor and measure various types of pressure such as blood pressure, pulmonary pressure, and intraocular pressure. Pressure monitoring devices are available in various types and sizes depending on the requirement of the application. Increasing adoption of these device is due to advantages offered by it such as user friendliness and compactness.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for compact and smart devices for estimating pressure are the major factors boosting growth of the global pressure monitoring device market. There is been upsurge in number of people facing hypertension and related disease. For instance, in 2008, World Health Organization (WHO) reported 9.4 million deaths worldwide every year due to hypertension, which in turn increased the demand for tools and services to manage their symptoms. The technological advancements in pressure monitoring devices are driving growth of the pressure monitoring devices market. For instance, Blumio, the U.S. based medical device developer designed a wearable blood sensor that can continuously monitor blood pressure without requiring an inflatable cuff, enabling users to track and monitor blood pressure throughout the day. Furthermore, increasing awareness among the patients regarding disease monitoring and fitness is expected to boost growth of global pressure monitoring device market over the forecast period. However, inaccuracy of the devices in monitoring medical parameters by fluctuating the actual and displayed results is expected to restrain market growth. For instance, a survey article published by Oakland University in 2016, reported that, out of 126 aneroid blood pressure monitoring devices around 22.6% had calibration error for the clinical applications.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global pressure monitoring device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in market in terms of revenue, owing to quick adoption of technologically advanced devices in this region and presence of major market players in this region especially in the U.S. , Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to a massive pool of vulnerable population to various chronic diseases and wide availability of innovative products offering better solutions to the patient at the marginally lower costs. For Instance, CotinUse Biometrics Ltd. an Israel based company uses laser nanotechnology to measure blood pressure, respiration, lung activity, and muscle activity simultaneously.

Competitive Insights

The key players operating in the global pressure monitoring devices market include Smiths Groups Plc., Omron, Welch Allyn, Microlife Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.N., Halma plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., A&D Company, Spacelabs Healthcare, Criticare Technologies, Hingmed, CITIZEN SYSTERMS JAPAN, ERKA, Opto Circuits, Beurer, CAS Medical Systerms, Geratherm Haiying Medical, Medical, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Vasomedical, Gaeltec Devices, Rudolf Riester, Rossmax International, Truly Healthcare, and Norditalia. Key players are engaged in developing new technologies in order to retain dominant position in the market. For instance, Microlife Corporation introduced AIFB technology inside its BP monitors, which allows patients to screen for Atrial Fibrillation (AF) during the blood pressure measurement process.

