Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size, Emerging Evolution and Opportunities Till 2023

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a condition causing long-term inflammation and scarring (fibrosis) of bile ducts in the liver. These ducts are tubes that allow the liquid (bile) produced by the liver to pass through the intestine allowing fat digestion. This disease predominantly affects men between the age of 25 and 40 years. The damage to the ducts causes accumulation of bile acids, essential components of bile to build up in the liver leading to liver tissue damage, portal hypertension (high blood pressure in the vessels connecting the liver and the gut), and liver failure, and may increase the risk of liver cancer.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis market report provides detailed information about various candidates that are presently in the preclinical and clinical trials by the manufacturers and research organizations. The drug segment will provide quick snapshot about the clinical phase of the study, study outcomes, estimated launch date, and the upcoming drug molecules. Moreover, the report entails information regarding the major events taking place in the global market, thereby gaining insights about drug approvals, merger agreements, and acquisitions undertaken by the manufacturing companies. Also, incidence and prevalence of PSC and its associated conditions at regional as well as global level are provided in the report, thereby indicating the total number of addressable patient pool in the respective regions and market opportunity for the same.

Download PDF Brochure of This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1960

Market Dynamics

Major factors that are expected to augment growth of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market include increasing number of organizations focusing on clinical innovation and scientific progress on understanding the mechanisms and risk factors for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). For instance, the International PSC study group (IPSCSG), founded in 2010, aims to coordinate PSC research projects between leading institutions worldwide, thereby allowing feasible translational research and advancing efficient research. Also, increasing number of clinical and preclinical trials conducted by the research universities and pharmaceuticals companies is expected to favor market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of liver failure and bile cancer associated with PSC

Increasing prevalence of diseases associated with PSC such as liver cancer and inflammatory bowel disease is expected to enhance the therapeutic adoption of efficient drugs to manage the condition, thus driving growth of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market. According to the World Journal of Gastroenterology, 2017, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is diagnosed in around 50-80% of the patients with PSC, with ulcerative colitis (UC) comprising around 80-90% of these cases.

Affordable options in comparison with the currently available treatments is expected to increase the adoption of PSC drugs

Currently, liver transplant is the only known cure for primary sclerosing cholangitis and is one of the major causes for liver transplantation in the U.S. However, as per the survey by Mayo Clinic, the disease is expected to recur in the transplanted liver in 27.2% of the patients, thereby demanding efficient and affordable therapeutic solutions to cater to unmet patient needs. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 2011, estimated bill charges of a liver transplant procedure is around US$ 577,100 in the U.S.

Thus, requirement of providing affordable treatment, owing to high costs associated with liver transplantation coupled with increasing risk factors resulting in the development of serious disorders are major factors that are expected to increase the adoption of PSC drugs, in turn favoring market growth in the near future.

Browse Research Report At https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/primary-sclerosing-cholangitis-market-1960

Major players operating in the global primary sclerosing cholangitis market include Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Allergan Plc., Shire Plc., Durect Corporation, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sirnaomics, Inc., and Shenzhen HighTide Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.