Prophylactic Human Vaccine Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

Prophylactic human vaccines stimulate the immune response and are intended for ameliorating the effects of future infection caused by pathogens in human beings. Novel vaccine development technologies such as viral-like particles are used in developing Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) vaccines, and Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccines. For instance, in March 2014, CureVac AG received EUR 2 million Vaccine Prize from European Commission for its novel RNActive vaccine technology. This RNActive vaccine technology enables production of safe, efficacious, and cost-effective vaccines that are protected against elevated temperature as well as inadvertent freezing.

Prophylactic Human Vaccine Market – Drivers

Increasing number of pipeline studies and rising involvement of key players for vaccine development is expected to propel growth of the prophylactic human vaccine market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, CureVac AG, announced to initiate dose escalation phase I clinical trial for CV7202 mRNA-based rabies vaccine. CV7202 is a prophylactic vaccine encoding RABV-G, the rabies virus glycoprotein. This will enable vaccinated individual’s own cells to produce RABV-G protein, by which immune response gets triggered. This study is estimated to complete in January 2021.

In October 2018, Valneva SE announced progress in its Phase 1 program targeting a single-shot vaccine against Chikungunya. It is designed for prophylactic, active, single-dose immunization against Chikungunya in humans. The vaccine aims for long-lasting protection and an anticipated safety profile similar to other approved vaccines for active immunization in adults and children.

Prophylactic Human Vaccine Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global prophylactic human vaccine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Geographically, North America is probable to lead in the global prophylactic human vaccine market, owing to receiving large number of research grants by government. For instance, in September 2018, GeoVax Labs, Inc., U.S.-based company recieved grant of US$ 2,442,307 by the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity. The grant was awarded as a cooperative agreement for novel Lassa Fever (LF) vaccine (GEO-LM01) development program. GEO-LM01 uses Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and Virus-Like Particle (VLP) vaccine platform that has been demonstrated to be safe and induce antibody responses in patients. Moreover, MVA-VLP platform has shown effective results in other cases such as GeoVax’s prophylactic HIV vaccine, GeoVax’s Ebola (EBOV) vaccine, and GeoVax’s Zika vaccine in its respective preclinical studies.

Prophylactic Human Vaccine Market – Top Key Players

The key players operating in prophylactic human vaccine market include, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi Pasteur SA, Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd., SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

