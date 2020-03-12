Radio Transmitter market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Radio Transmitter Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 162 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A radio transmitter is an electronic device which, when connected to an antenna, produces an electromagnetic signal such as in radio and television broadcasting, two way communications or radar. Heating devices, such as a microwave oven, although of similar design, are not usually called transmitters, in that they use the electromagnetic energy locally rather than transmitting it to another location.

This report studies the Radio Transmitter Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Radio Transmitter Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

Radio transmitter industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the US and Europe Among them, Europe output value accounted for more than 42.75% of the total output value of global radio transmitter in 2016. Harris is the world leading manufacturer in global radio transmitter market with the market share of 10.53%, in terms of revenue.

Compared to 2015, radio transmitter market increased sales by 2.90 percent to 693.77 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 674.19 million USD in 2015. It shows that the radio transmitter market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the radio transmitter raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of radio transmitter.

According to this study, over the next five years the Radio Transmitter market will register a 0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 720 million by 2024, from US$ 710 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radio Transmitter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radio Transmitter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

FM Radio Transmitter

Shortwave Radio Transmitter

Medium Wave Transmitter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace

Automobile

Electronics Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Harris

Broadcast Electronics

RandS

Syes

GatesAir

Egatel(COMSA)

Nautel

Thomson Broadcast

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

NEC

RIZ Transmitters

BTESA

Continental

Beijing BBEF

Tongfang Gigamega

Chengdu ChengGuang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Radio Transmitter report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Radio Transmitter market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Radio Transmitter market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Radio Transmitter market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Radio Transmitter players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Radio Transmitter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Radio Transmitter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

